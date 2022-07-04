Imran Riaz Khan records a video message against Neutrals for threatening his family.

Wait for a while, if looked from other perspective all this is good in the longer run. Pakistan would be a different place in just few years.Neutrals are not cut to size, put in place by the people who are smarter and passionate than them, they couldn't see what has come and hit them( Gen.Musharraf telling this to Bugti).Neutrals have gone insane, flabbergasted and don't know what to do and how to cope with the situation.This is a good idea to warn and preempt a bad situation.But others like PMLN Gullu Butts, Rana Sanaullah can use this situation to their advantage and the blame will be on the Namaloom Afraad, Neutrals. And his other enemies too can make use of this warning.So such warnings can save you but has a flipside as well.