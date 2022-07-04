What's new

Imran Riaz Khan records a video message against Neutrals for threatening his family.

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,848
8
14,437
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran Khan said:
I have washed my hands from.this country
Click to expand...

Wait for a while, if looked from other perspective all this is good in the longer run. Pakistan would be a different place in just few years.

Neutrals are not cut to size, put in place by the people who are smarter and passionate than them, they couldn't see what has come and hit them( Gen.Musharraf telling this to Bugti).

Neutrals have gone insane, flabbergasted and don't know what to do and how to cope with the situation.

Path-Finder said:
This is really really getting out of hand and bajwa seems to be in full fairon/nimrood mode.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1543937535663030272
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1543966041180717059
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1543965602527715329
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1543937866623029250
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1543935041839005697
Click to expand...


This is a good idea to warn and preempt a bad situation.

But others like PMLN Gullu Butts, Rana Sanaullah can use this situation to their advantage and the blame will be on the Namaloom Afraad, Neutrals. And his other enemies too can make use of this warning.

So such warnings can save you but has a flipside as well.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Anchor Imran Riaz Hitting Hard at the Neutrals
2
Replies
17
Views
352
ahaider97
A
Big_bud
Imran Riaz Khan audio call leaked - authenticated by journalist
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
3K
Death Adder
Death Adder
Norwegian
FIRs against TV anchor Imran Riaz Khan
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
973
blain2
B
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Imran Khan’s cell phones stolen after Sialkot jalsa: Shahbaz Gill
Replies
12
Views
513
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Imran Khan was led by neutrals, lost his govt when crutches were removed’ : Maryam Nawaz at Dharampura PP 158
2
Replies
23
Views
383
IceCold
IceCold

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom