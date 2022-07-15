Imran Riaz Khan offloaded from Dubai-bound flight

Imran Riaz kept in 'cage' where civilised nations wouldn't even keep animals: Imran Khan​

PTI Chairman Imran Khan says journalist Imran Riaz was kept in "cage".

Shares video of prison cell where Riaz was detained.

Says those responsible should be ashamed.

Related items​

Imran Riaz kept in 'cage' where civilised nations wouldn't even keep animals: Imran Khan PTI chairman Imran Khan shares video from small prison cell where Imran Riaz was detained

Screengrab of Imran Riaz in video of prison cell shared by Imran Khan. — Twitter/ @ImranKhanPTIFormer prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that senior journalist Imran Riaz Khan — who was arrested earlier this month — was kept in a "cage" where civilised countries wouldn't even keep animals.Riaz, however, was later released on bail after spending some days behind bars. The entire PTI leadership has been vocal about the treatment given to the journalist, calling it "unjust". They widely condemned the arrest and cases against him.Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan shared a video from a small prison cell where Riaz was detained. He said that Riaz was also suspected to be "poisoned" in jail.