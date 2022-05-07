Imran Riaz Khan audio call leaked - authenticated by journalist

An audio call of Imran Riaz Khan speaking to someone who seems to be related to forces/ agencies has been leaked. Imran Riaz Khan has confirmed that it is his recording and is genuine. During his call he reveals that he was being threatened by some uniformed personnel to keep his mouth shut before regime change operation took place. Military's involvement in regime change and coercion of journalists has been exposed.



The revelations in this audio are concerning and alarming as well.





Leaked call:

Imran Riaz Khan confirmation of leaked call:

This is perhaps why Pakistan ranks 157/180 in freedom of press, pitiful:

