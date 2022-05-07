What's new

Imran Riaz Khan audio call leaked - authenticated by journalist

An audio call of Imran Riaz Khan speaking to someone who seems to be related to forces/ agencies has been leaked. Imran Riaz Khan has confirmed that it is his recording and is genuine. During his call he reveals that he was being threatened by some uniformed personnel to keep his mouth shut before regime change operation took place. Military's involvement in regime change and coercion of journalists has been exposed.

The revelations in this audio are concerning and alarming as well.


Leaked call:


Imran Riaz Khan confirmation of leaked call:



This is perhaps why Pakistan ranks 157/180 in freedom of press, pitiful:

https://rsf.org/en/country/pakistan



@mods audio has been authenticated. No excuse to delete my thread now.
 
Last edited:
In the vlog by Imran Riaz, he says that he received a call from foreign phone number 7-8 times, telling him to remove tweets & post clarification for the ones which were not even posted by his account.

There are many fake ImranKhanRiaz account if you search on twitter.

Also his twitter account is search-banned (shadowbanned) by Twitter.
 
Last edited:
Goenitz said:
So who is Ganja...? can you post the pic...! I like everything is being exposed.. So much apolitical..
Click to expand...

No idea but I'm sure will come out soon! Some great social media activists working hard behind the scenes! However, I hope nothing irresponsible is posted and no innocent person is blamed just to defame the forces. Bad eggs must be exposed, court martialled.

Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
In the vlog by Imran Riaz, he says that he received a call from foreign phone number 7-8 times, telling him to remove tweets & post clarification for the ones which were not even from posted by his account.

There are many fake ImranKhanRiaz account if you search on twitter.

Also his main/primary account is search-banned (shadowbanned) by Twitter.
Click to expand...

Yes the person was asking to condemn those posts although being shared from a fake account. Bdw the resignation has been confirmed of (Ret.)Lieutenant General, it was on ARY.

WhatsApp Image 2022-05-08 at 7.34.24 AM.jpeg



So the tweet this guy was asking to issue denial off - from a fake account, has been proved right? And has been reported on main stream media! Means some generals using intel agencies and its resources to work overtime to cover their tracks and control the fall out? Appalling!

Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
In the vlog by Imran Riaz, he says that he received a call from foreign phone number 7-8 times, telling him to remove tweets & post clarification for the ones which were not even from posted by his account.

There are many fake ImranKhanRiaz account if you search on twitter.

Also his twitter account is search-banned (shadowbanned) by Twitter.
Click to expand...

Even Sami Abrahim's accounts are banned. We can see whose requesting twitter for that.
 
Last edited:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1523033181594976256

Masumana sawal? Aisey logon ki konsi chirya hai? Is journalist ko? Aur iski chiryaon ko phone kyun nai jaty? Inko kyun paal rkha hai?
Plus if what he's saying is true then the rift inside armed forces is clear. Welcome to punjab police 2. Army reduced to punjab police by selecting out of turn chiefs without merit.
 

