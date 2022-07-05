Imran Riaz Khan arrested from Islamabad toll plaza

VCheng said: Indeed. This is no way to treat any journalist based on any particular political winds that might be blowing temporarily. Click to expand...

Pakistan rangers arrested Imran Riaz



-Mian Ali ishfaq (lawyer imran riaz)

The more harrowing thing is, previously, it was nalamoom afrad doing it, in the middle of the night, masked up, blacked out, working in the shadows. Plausible deniability.Right now, it is completely out in the open. Police arresting, harrassing. FIR's being registered. Names of officials being mentioned out in the public.Ayaz Amir told that he got his phone back yesterday, and the only thing missing from his phone was a whatsapp conversation and contact details of a certain military official. On the day of his beating, N league was saying that this was PTI which did it, or perhaps some robbers or thugs. Plausible deniability, as has always happened. But what happened afterwards leaves no doubt as to who did it.Police, not Rangers. Just heard the lawyer. Attock police arrested him.