What's new

Imran Riaz Khan arrested from Islamabad toll plaza

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,059
16
24,751
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
17,430
30
21,945
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
I just pray they don't treat him the way they treated Absar Alam, Asad Toor, Matiullah Jan, Ahmed Noorani, Hamid mir and countless others that went missing forever.
Click to expand...

That was wrong, and this is too.

Hamid Mir got treated like an angel in comparison to this.

His bullet wound had nothing to do with politics or estab.
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
17,430
30
21,945
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
VCheng said:
Indeed. This is no way to treat any journalist based on any particular political winds that might be blowing temporarily.
Click to expand...

The more harrowing thing is, previously, it was nalamoom afrad doing it, in the middle of the night, masked up, blacked out, working in the shadows. Plausible deniability.

Right now, it is completely out in the open. Police arresting, harrassing. FIR's being registered. Names of officials being mentioned out in the public.

Ayaz Amir told that he got his phone back yesterday, and the only thing missing from his phone was a whatsapp conversation and contact details of a certain military official. On the day of his beating, N league was saying that this was PTI which did it, or perhaps some robbers or thugs. Plausible deniability, as has always happened. But what happened afterwards leaves no doubt as to who did it.

Acetic Acid said:
Pakistan rangers arrested Imran Riaz

-Mian Ali ishfaq (lawyer imran riaz)
Click to expand...

Police, not Rangers. Just heard the lawyer. Attock police arrested him.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 27, Members: 17, Guests: 10)

Similar threads

fatman17
Matiullah jan vs Imran Khan Riaz
Replies
3
Views
349
CyberMarshal
C
Norwegian
FIRs against TV anchor Imran Riaz Khan
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
1K
blain2
B
Big_bud
Imran Riaz Khan audio call leaked - authenticated by journalist
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
3K
Death Adder
Death Adder
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Journalist Imran Riaz Khan Self Reports that Attempts are being made to Arrest Him
Replies
6
Views
359
Goritoes
Goritoes
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IMRAN KHAN GETS PRE-ARREST BAIL IN AZADI MARCH CASES
Replies
10
Views
314
Jungibaaz
Jungibaaz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom