Pakistanis stay sleeping. Your future is being robbed in front of you and all your hopes being killed. You’re under slavery and will be slaves you whole life. Yet you choose to remain to be selfish cowards.



Pakistanis will continue suffering and continue to do nothing. The ones fighting are being killed. The true patriots are being labelled as terrorists. The true sons of the soil are being arrested and sent to jail.



Wake up Pakistanis before it’s too late!