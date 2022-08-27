What's new

Imran refuses to collect funds for flood relief but asks to fund his Jalsas

Imran refuses to collect funds for flood relief but asks to fund his Jalsas

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Friday expressed his inability to raise funds for flood relief efforts.

In a video released after he took an aerial view of the flood-affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran said he could not currently collect funds for the flood-hit KP province, as he had to collect donations for Shaukat Khanum, NUML University and Al-Qadir University.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Ali Amin Gandapur accompanied him during the aerial visit. Imran said he could only appeal for funds when assessment of losses will come to him as he should along with the relief activities being undertaken.

Imran refuses to collect funds for flood relief

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Friday expressed his inability to raise funds for flood relief efforts.In a video released after he took an aerial view of the...
When you are in the Govt., you don't do private donation seeking and working as a NGO(non governmental org.). PTI has govts. in KPK, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, AJK, Caolition in Balochistan.

So it's the job of the provincial govts. to do the relief and rehabilition work, Khan will overlook the rehab and relief work as said by him.

And Imran Khan clearly said, just collecting donations are not enough and it requires financial scrutiny and admin. and that he will do it after the initial planning.

Patwaris are worried why IK is doing the Jalsas, it's a public awareness campaign. And he can do the Jalsas and the relef work at the same time, Patwaris(and Zardaris) cannot do either.
 
He didn't refuse. He already doing lots of charity work for the nation, he said he need to know.. He is being honest, he said he need to know where to spend the money ...just flood is not a cause. At least he has high regard for his donors and want them to know where he spend their money..... very honest man....
He donated his BaniGala house to cancer hospital after his death ... any leader did that ???
 
Whats ppp and pml and jui doing to help flood victims?

Other than foreign lavish visits to canada, qatar, turkey do they hav anything to show?? How many they saved?

As usual its the army/paf jawans as well as the locals. Politicians nothing
 

