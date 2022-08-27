muhammadhafeezmalik
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jan 21, 2015
- 2,909
- -7
- Country
-
- Location
-
Imran refuses to collect funds for flood relief but asks to fund his Jalsas
PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Friday expressed his inability to raise funds for flood relief efforts.
In a video released after he took an aerial view of the flood-affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran said he could not currently collect funds for the flood-hit KP province, as he had to collect donations for Shaukat Khanum, NUML University and Al-Qadir University.
Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Ali Amin Gandapur accompanied him during the aerial visit. Imran said he could only appeal for funds when assessment of losses will come to him as he should along with the relief activities being undertaken.
PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Friday expressed his inability to raise funds for flood relief efforts.
In a video released after he took an aerial view of the flood-affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran said he could not currently collect funds for the flood-hit KP province, as he had to collect donations for Shaukat Khanum, NUML University and Al-Qadir University.
Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Ali Amin Gandapur accompanied him during the aerial visit. Imran said he could only appeal for funds when assessment of losses will come to him as he should along with the relief activities being undertaken.
Imran refuses to collect funds for flood relief
ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Friday expressed his inability to raise funds for flood relief efforts.In a video released after he took an aerial view of the...
www.thenews.com.pk