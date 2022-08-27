Imran refuses to collect funds for flood relief but asks to fund his Jalsas

When you are in the Govt., you don't do private donation seeking and working as a NGO(non governmental org.). PTI has govts. in KPK, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, AJK, Caolition in Balochistan.



So it's the job of the provincial govts. to do the relief and rehabilition work, Khan will overlook the rehab and relief work as said by him.



And Imran Khan clearly said, just collecting donations are not enough and it requires financial scrutiny and admin. and that he will do it after the initial planning.



Patwaris are worried why IK is doing the Jalsas, it's a public awareness campaign. And he can do the Jalsas and the relef work at the same time, Patwaris(and Zardaris) cannot do either.