Imran received funding from India and Israel, alleges Maryam Sadar

El Sidd

El Sidd

1. Israel has never been discussed in Pakistan like it has been for the past 2 years.

2. Modi and BJP had taken vote of confidence from PTI chairman before Indian Elections. Then Modi went Nazi on Kashmiris on August 05 2019 without a shot being fired.

Unfortunate coincidences.
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

1. Israel has never been discussed in Pakistan like it has been for the past 2 years.

2. Modi and BJP had taken vote of confidence from PTI chairman before Indian Elections. Then Modi went Nazi on Kashmiris on August 05 2019 without a shot being fired.

Unfortunate coincidences.
any proof.?

Or is it another one of your cock and bull story?
 
Jinn Baba

Jinn Baba

Normal person: WTF! Are IK/PTI foreign agents? :angry:

PTI supporter: IK is so handsome, this is technically FDI and proof that IKs economic policies are working :laughcry: or - at least he brought this money to Pakistan unlike NS :omghaha:

Me: F maryam, F IK, F all these selfish self-absorbed hungry for power pieces of sh1t! and then the Pakistani in me wonders - how I can apply for this funding too? :unsure: :omghaha:
 
X

Xone

had Nawaz received this amount, he would have been sucessfully declared traitor by now.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

any proof.?

Or is it another one of your cock and bull story?
Previous government threatened Israel with Nukes on some fake tweet circulated.

This government discussed Israel in light of Hudaibiya Accord.
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

Previous government threatened Israel with Nukes on some fake tweet circulated.

This government discussed Israel in light of Hudaibiya Accord.
previous installed gov?...

Let’s see

PPP : “We installed that gangster in Pakistan” - Michael Sheuer - CIA Head OBL unit

watch from 18:00 onwards..


PML-N : “ we invested in Nawaz Sharif” - Marouf Raza Indian defense analyst

https://www.reddit.com/r/chutyapa/comments/j3cpyu

educated now ?
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

previous installed gov?...

Let’s see

PPP : “We installed that gangster in Pakistan” - Michael Sheuer - CIA Head OBL unit

watch from 18:00 onwards..


PML-N : “ we invested in Nawaz Sharif” - Marouf Raza Indian defense analyst



educated now ?
PPP is in government.

PMLN faces zero accountability.
 
