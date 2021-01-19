Imran received funding from India and Israel, alleges Maryam Sadar

Imran received funding from India and Israel, alleges Maryam at PDM protest outside ECP
Opposition protests delay in foreign funding case against PTI; ECP says "fully aware of its constitutional responsibilities".
www.dawn.com
1. Israel has never been discussed in Pakistan like it has been for the past 2 years.
2. Modi and BJP had taken vote of confidence from PTI chairman before Indian Elections. Then Modi went Nazi on Kashmiris on August 05 2019 without a shot being fired.
Unfortunate coincidences.
Previous government threatened Israel with Nukes on some fake tweet circulated.any proof.?
Or is it another one of your cock and bull story?
Previous government threatened Israel with Nukes on some fake tweet circulated.
This government discussed Israel in light of Hudaibiya Accord.
PPP is in government.previous installed gov?...
Let’s see
PPP : “We installed that gangster in Pakistan” - Michael Sheuer - CIA Head OBL unit
watch from 18:00 onwards..
PML-N : “ we invested in Nawaz Sharif” - Marouf Raza Indian defense analyst
educated now ?
oh, okay daku nani, whatever you say!If true.. then Israel and India have done a very bad investment...
Bring proof first.There is news going round that SMQ along with Pizza General went to Israel via Jordan