What's new

Imran, Qadri met in London to agree on alliance

Edevelop

Edevelop

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 2, 2007
14,085
25
17,661
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
LONDON: PTI’s elected President Javed Hashmi revealed on Tuesday that Imran Khan and Dr Tahirul Qadri had held a meeting in London and its true that the duo met to discuss and agree to the details of the march against the government and since then the two remained in constant contact through coordinators.


The meeting was held in the first week of June this year, only a couple of days after Imran Khan had told this paper on 30th May that he will not enter into an alliance with Dr Qadri. Imran Khan had spoken to The News on the 30th of May when he arrived in London unannounced while the Chaudhrys of Gujrat and Dr Qadri were also here and had held meetings on 28th, 29th and 30th May here to launch a ‘grand alliance’ to overthrow Nawaz Sharif’s government.


Javed Hashmi told Hamid Mir during a special edition of ‘Capital Talk’ that Imran Khan had travelled to London and held a meeting with the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri.


In a story by this scribe published on 1st of June 2014, The News had quoted Imran Khan as saying that reports of PTI joining hands with Dr Qadri were “absolutely” incorrect and that he was in London to attend a fundraiser and to spend time with his children.

Shireen Mazari had denied that Imran Khan was holding any meetings in London but now Javed Hashmi has revealed that Imran Khan did meet Dr Qadri and Khan himself had confirmed the meeting to him. The News is aware that Dr Qadri had met the Chaudhry brothers at night at the flat of a millionaire British Pakistani businessman near the Edgware Road.

The businessman has retail interests in the UK and owns a bank and cement plants. Two Pakistani TV anchors were also present in these meetings and helped make the campaign strategy.

Meetings were also held in Dorchester Hotel on Park Lane. PAT sources in London confirm that Dr Qadri went to Dorchester for a lunch meeting with Imran Khan, which lasted for over three hours. These meetings were coordinated and controlled. The News is aware that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement had also met Dr Qadri and offered him support in the same week.

When contacted by The News, Dr Qadri had said that it was just a “coincidence” that Imran Khan, Chaudhry brothers and Dr Qadri himself were present in London at the same time but “the original meetings were planned between them only and had nothing to do with Imran Khan or his party.”

Sources say that Nawaz Sharif government has full details of these meetings with times and venues and they have presented proof to the concerned quarters alleging that unknown senior spies also sat in these meetings. PTI leader Jehangir Tareen was in London around that time and stayed on for a few weeks even after Imran Khan had left for Pakistan.

It’s believed that he has played a key role in facilitating contact with Dr Qadri besides Sheikh Rasheed playing a very active role. After these meetings were over, Dr Qadri went to Canada and then returned to London around after 20th of June to leave for Pakistan to bring “revolution.”

It was only after meeting Imran Khan and Chaudhrys that Dr Qadri had asked his UK supporters to form bodies of Pakistan Awami Tehreek. Within days and without any elections, a UK body of PAT was set up and business cards for the officials were printed.


Imran, Qadri met in London to agree on alliance - thenews.com.pk
 
Jzaib

Jzaib

SENIOR MEMBER
May 16, 2013
6,574
-3
5,184
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
again geo with new bullshit about imran khan .. No one believes them now ... they sold their souls to nawaz sharif
 
P

pakman12

FULL MEMBER
Aug 20, 2014
624
1
657
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Jzaib said:
again geo with new bullshit about imran khan .. No one believes them now ... they sold their souls to nawaz sharif
Click to expand...

You'll be surprised toknow that all the pro NS crowd swear by this channel. Most of the guys defending NS always say that GEO is reliable but ARY is spreading lies.

All I can say is that if there was real collaboration between them both then the demands would be the same or close.
The Model town incident was the reason Qadri went onto the streets, not because of some pre-planned agenda.
 
B

Bouncer

FULL MEMBER
May 31, 2014
1,446
1
1,767
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Utter confusion. This is what happens when you have personality cults instead of democracy.

NS worshipers will cheer this news without asking for proof.
IK's worshipers will deny this without giving any proof or counter argument.
And Hashmi keeps changing sides based on his interests.
 
B

Bouncer

FULL MEMBER
May 31, 2014
1,446
1
1,767
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Utter confusion. This is what happens when you have personality cults instead of democracy.

NS worshipers will cheer this news without asking for proof.
IK's worshipers will deny this without giving any proof or counter argument.
And Hashmi keeps changing sides based on his interests.
 
SBD-3

SBD-3

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 19, 2008
15,048
-9
7,943
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Horus said:
Says Mir Shakeel media.
Click to expand...
A blast from the past
PTI, PAT, PML-Q chiefs to finalise anti-govt strategies in London

May 29, 2014

LONDON: A strong political coalition is likely to be formed in Pakistan comprising of three political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q).


Top leaders of the political parties, unanimously defiant from the federal government moves in the countries, going to hold an important meeting in London tomorrow, local media reported.

PTI chief Imran Khan, PAT’s Tahir-ul-Qadri and PML-Q’s top leader Chaudhry Shujaat reached London today for holding discussions on the country’s situation.

According to reports, the political trio will finalise strategies to bar illegal moves of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government via making a powerful coalition.

Consultations will be made for organising a long-march comprising of the three political parties across the country in September.
PTI, PAT, PML-Q chiefs to finalise anti-govt strategies in London | The News Tribe
Click to expand...
 
Horus

Horus

ADMINISTRATOR
May 3, 2009
40,076
413
97,528
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
SBD-3 said:
A blast from the past
Click to expand...

Both of which are unreliable citing unnamed sources, no proofs, mere speculation = propaganda.
Even if they did meet, its not unconstitutional nor it is less okay than Nawaz meeting Zardari.
 
SBD-3

SBD-3

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 19, 2008
15,048
-9
7,943
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Horus said:
Both of which are unreliable citing unnamed sources, no proofs, mere speculation = propaganda.
Even if they did meet, its not unconstitutional nor it is less okay than Nawaz meeting Zardari.
Click to expand...
Are you saying that the dharna is not manned by PAT-PTI and PML-Q? Or that this march never took place?
I mean even a person with 0.000000001 IQ would be able to compare the predictions of the past with the events of present. To be honest, I still can't understand what is the reason -though extremely absurd it is- behind constructing this argument. This news was published on May 29, 2014.
 
Horus

Horus

ADMINISTRATOR
May 3, 2009
40,076
413
97,528
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
SBD-3 said:
Are you saying that the dharna is not manned by PAT-PTI and PML-Q? Or that this march never took place?
I mean even a person with 0.000000001 would be able to compare the predictions of the past with the events of present.
Click to expand...

Both of them are unrelated events because there is no evidence to support the former. Having said this, even if the former is accurate as its been claimed by Mir Shakil media, even then its not illegal nor unconstitutional nor politically wrong for them to do so. If Nawaz and Zaradri can consult, these individuals can do so as well.
 
SBD-3

SBD-3

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 19, 2008
15,048
-9
7,943
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Horus said:
Both of them are unrelated events because there is no evidence to support the former. Having said this, even if the former is accurate as its been claimed by Mir Shakil media, even then its not illegal nor unconstitutional nor politically wrong for them to do so. If Nawaz and Zaradri can consult, these individuals can do so as well.
Click to expand...
I rest my case....
 
P

pufoxuk

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 25, 2022
6
-1
1
Country
Saint Kitts And Nevis
Location
British Indian Ocean Territory
@AZ1 is a fake tweets poster and supported by Youthia Staff/Mods and all youthia then jerk on fake things.

Pervaiz Elahi Punjab k dako ly liye aur establishment ka paalto, jo PTI ki napies change ker ker k thak gya tha.

PTI ab usi adalat ky pass ja rahay jinko galian detay hain aur judges ko "b!tches of riches kehtay hain"

IK/PTI ky saaath double game ho rahi hai.

youthia.png


Untitled.png


Untitled.png


Untitled.png


Untitled.png



@prokion
@EvoluXon
@Brainsucker
@xitap
@Nothing
@Rahil Ahmed
@ThisUser
@mangochutney
@migflug
@Akasa
@Lava820
@Black Tornado
@S10
@Shafsins
@T4Tango
@ahaider97
@IbnAbdullah
@Maira La
@Jazzbot
@Olympus81
@AdeelMian
@MAB
@dani92
@Cookie Monster
@IceCold
@sanel1412
@airwolf137
@retaxis
@nufix
@GOAT
@James David
@RescueRanger
@ChinaToday
@The SC
@Khan_21
@Savak
@LakeHawk180
@Yaoudelizard
@Green disc
@Song Hong
@Black_cats
@itsanufy
@Riddick
@mughaljee
@the_messenger
@Hassan Imtiaz
@ZeGerman
@313ghazi
@Arsenal Caan
@Death Adder
@MH.Yang
@Olympus81
@AZ1
@SecularNationalist
@Chopchop
@SD 10
@QWECXZ
@IbnAbdullah
@airwolf137
@Enigma SIG
@A.P. Richelieu
@mmkextreme_1
@313ghazi
@srshkmr
@JamD
@zartosht
@crankthatskunk
@PakSarZameen47
@firohot4321
@kingQamaR
@ThisUser
@ezerdi2
@migflug
@deliva125
@Hack-Hook
@patero
@AmiEktaKharapChele
@muhammadhafeezmalik
@meghdut
@The Saffron Sikh
@IceCold
@Dr. Strangelove
@Black Tornado
@RescueRanger
@zeeshan_1998
@rainbowrascal
@tower9
@sammuel
@Aamir Hussain
@Black Bird
@ahaider97
@Shah_Deu
@Acetic Acid
@Protest_again
@Abid123
@Akasa
@Tom-tom
@mulj

@sebux
@Dexon
@jauk
@moweike
@Bilal.
@Abid123
@mudas777
@hembo
@time pass
@ThisUser
@Riddick
@AZ1
@Surendar maddy
@Abu Shaleh Rumi
@zeeshan_1998
@AZMwi
@hamza gareeb
@Dawkicrystal
@furkan123
@Steppe Wolff
@Eskander
@kankan326
@Evil Flare
@Deino
@Usman.87
@mypop
@Foinikas
@SoulSpokesman
@ARMalik
@Enigma SIG
@mb444
@mohd497
@Menace2Society
@RangeMaster
@tiryqopowa
@IceCold
@Hephaestus
@tman786
@vibamor
@8888888888888
@Waqas
@Riea
@aryobarzan
@Aslan1071
@mig232
@rambro
@aanshu001
@QWECXZ
@Shafsins
@huqeqyzi

@Strife
@ahaider97
@Raj-Hindustani
@Great Janjua
@SoulSpokesman
@airwolf137
@Straightalk
@rashid.sarwar
@shi12jun
@LakeHawk180
@Sainthood 101
@chinasun
@Riddick
@Song Hong
@yex
@Kharral
@Shehryar Ashraf
@sdfsdfdsf
@IceCold
@Hassan Imtiaz
@Ihsan khan 66
@Ssan
@Sudarshan
@Mav3rick
@BON PLAN
@Khan Sahab
@mulj
@Rafael
@MyNameAintJeff
@Abid123
@A.P. Richelieu
@UKBengali
@Deino
@Hephaestus
@Dustom9
@hembo
@Strike!
@ziaulislam
@Skull and Bones
@mili
@patero
@ACE OF HEARTS
@sdfsdfdsf
@sdfsdfdsf
@BoggedDown
@PakAlp
@Solidify
@Bilal.
@Da baller
@SecularNationalist
@lchsod1975
@Red nucleus
@Luosifen
@Skull and Bones
@TheImmortal
@Goenitz
@yugocrosrb95
@koolio
@Leonardo
@Kharral
@AZ1
@925boy
@Abu Mohammed
@Ghostkiller
@Black_cats
@Ali_Baba
@Tai Hai Chen
@Green disc
@Zowais
@Foinikas
@MH.Yang
@Asimzranger
@General Dong

@siegecrossbow
@Tai Hai Chen
@Leonardo
@rAli
@QWECXZ
@Daghalodi
@IblinI
@leuitenentcolonel
@BigMelatonin
@JunaidP
@Strike!
@Skull and Bones
@Ghostkiller
@Hakwa Nadro
@ghazi52
@ChinaToday
@Bilal.
@Shorisrip
@NiuBiDaRen
@NaqsheYaar
@BoggedDown
@shujaullahkhan
@925boy
@spectregunship
@AZ1
@fna
@Foinikas

@shujaullahkhan
@ghazi52
@AZ1
@JunaidP
@BigMelatonin
@QWECXZ
@fna
@Foinikas
@925boy
@Bilal.
@BoggedDown
@HttpError
@Acetic Acid
@Goenitz
@Skull and Bones
@ChinaToday
@KaiserX
@Hakwa Nadro
@SaadH
@General Dong
@TheUsualSuspect
@TeaAddict2
@Super Falcon
@Deino
@merzifonlu
@AgnosticIndian
@Sainthood 101
@joker87
@The SC
@Solidify
@rAli
@emir nissan gtr
@Steppe Wolff
@Luosifen
@Tamiyah

@Fight 0f Falcon
@AZ1
@Darth Vader
@Goenitz
@Mehdipersian
@Elvin
@Norwegian
@Bilal.
@Basel
@Dr. Strangelove
@Deino
@kingQamaR
@khail007
@Sainthood 101
@Abu Shaleh Rumi
@bluesky
@deliva125
@dani191
@TheImmortal
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
@The SC
@Asimzranger
@Raghfarm007
@0000000000000000000000000
@Friday
@UKBengali
@tman786
@Tom-tom
@Mustang-87
@Cookie Monster
@alphapak
@Edevelop
@AdeelMian
@RiazHaq
@Major Sam
@Shehryar Ashraf
@farhan_9909
@SuperMAG
@koolio
@siegecrossbow
@eagleeye
@beast89
@Aref
@Robin rone
@Ramses Akhenaten Ahmose
@Bossman
@QWECXZ
@aymanop1522
@sdfsdfdsf

@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1@N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Faqirze @pakpride00090 @MultaniGuy @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist @PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Imran Khan @Flight of falcon @Ghazwa-e-Hind @AZ1 @Rafael @Norwegian @ahaider97 @Thrust_Vector998 @Windjammer @Salza @Trailer23 @313ghazi @B.K.N @Asimzranger

@raptor22
@Hack-Hook
@IceCold
@PakSarZameen47
@Muhammad Saftain Anjum
@DrJekyll
@Sohail Niazai
@Hassan Imtiaz
@Song Hong
@moweike
@baajey
@TOPGUN
@Enigma SIG
@Straightalk
@REhorror
@Rafael
@muhammadhafeezmalik
@Shapur Zol Aktaf
@yesboss
@Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam
@Shafsins
@GriffinsRule
@hembo
@Sainthood 101
@IMADreamer
@Genius 17
@Defencelover1997
@cocomo
@Red nucleus
@AZ1
@ThisUser
@TheUsualSuspect
@nope
@Eagle_Nest
@Menthol
@Mrc
@Ihsan khan 66
@lcloo
@Abid123
@MH.Yang
@Skorzeny88
@Black_cats
@xeuss
@Damir877
@Pindi Boy
@Diviner
@Sudarshan
@BON PLAN
@JH7
@Musna
@Olympus81
@febejamoha
@Shahzad Sultan
@Catalystic
@unrequitted_love_suzy
@Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam
@Hydration
@Bossman
@Tai Hai Chen
@Muhammad Saftain Anjum
@Red nucleus
@Sudarshan
@Splurgenxs
@Major Sam
@Sam6536
@aryobarzan
@PakCan
@shanipisces2002
@Enigma SIG
@Foinikas
@QWECXZ
@SMX 3.0
@fna
@DrJekyll
@_NOBODY_
@MH.Yang
@IceCold
@zeeshan_1998
@SirAbdullaz
@hamza gareeb
@Olympus81
@GiantPanda
@the_messenger
@GeraltofRivia
@IMADreamer
@SEOminati
@Indos
@SoulSpokesman
@General Dong
@dani191
@AZMwi
@karachidude86
@ghazi52
@shi12jun
@mangochutney
@Flash_Ninja
@noxizer
@F.O.X
@GreatHanWarrior
@EvoluXon
@sammuel
@RescueRanger
@Path-Finder
@cuduly
@WinterFangs
@Readerdefence
@ESAx
@Sanwal!!
@INS-TRUTH
@WalterWhite
@LakeHawk180
@Bilal Khan (Quwa)
@Reichmarshal
@Sainthood 101
@QWECXZ
@BananaRepublicUK
@koolio
@Tai Hai Chen
@shah_123
@MultaniGuy
@xedefin
@aryobarzan
@Dr. Strangelove
@Revire
@Herstory
@khail007
@jacawu
@hunter_hunted
@Hayreddin
@nope
@bymir
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
@The SC
@foqali
@Beny Karachun
@ashool
@Luosifen
@xuxel
@sammuel
@TSA321
@jamal18
@piqanynoc
@lukel
@MystryMan
@fitpOsitive
@Prince of the Moon
@thesaint
@Muhammad Saftain Anjum
@dani191
@Norwegian
@PakAlp
@Death Adder
@sdfsdfdsf
@云山万里
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Norwegian
PM Shehbaz meets PML-N supremo Nawaz in London
Replies
3
Views
256
Catalystic
C
Xestan
  • Article
Imran confesses to blunders, was misled on Justice Qazi Faez Isa issue: Hamid Khan
2
Replies
19
Views
553
imadul
imadul
HAIDER
PML-N supporters protest against Imran Khan outside Jemima Goldsmith's London residence
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
BAP breaks alliance with PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Replies
1
Views
476
maithil
M
AZMwi
Several Prominent Religious scholars met Imran Khan and announce their support for investigation of external conspiracy
Replies
1
Views
278
ARMalik
ARMalik

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom