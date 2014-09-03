Imran, Qadri met in London to agree on alliance

The meeting was held in the first week of June this year, only a couple of days after Imran Khan had told this paper on 30th May that he will not enter into an alliance with Dr Qadri. Imran Khan had spoken to The News on the 30th of May when he arrived in London unannounced while the Chaudhrys of Gujrat and Dr Qadri were also here and had held meetings on 28th, 29th and 30th May here to launch a ‘grand alliance’ to overthrow Nawaz Sharif’s government.Javed Hashmi told Hamid Mir during a special edition of ‘Capital Talk’ that Imran Khan had travelled to London and held a meeting with the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri.In a story by this scribe published on 1st of June 2014, The News had quoted Imran Khan as saying that reports of PTI joining hands with Dr Qadri were “absolutely” incorrect and that he was in London to attend a fundraiser and to spend time with his children.Shireen Mazari had denied that Imran Khan was holding any meetings in London but now Javed Hashmi has revealed that Imran Khan did meet Dr Qadri and Khan himself had confirmed the meeting to him. The News is aware that Dr Qadri had met the Chaudhry brothers at night at the flat of a millionaire British Pakistani businessman near the Edgware Road.The businessman has retail interests in the UK and owns a bank and cement plants. Two Pakistani TV anchors were also present in these meetings and helped make the campaign strategy.Meetings were also held in Dorchester Hotel on Park Lane. PAT sources in London confirm that Dr Qadri went to Dorchester for a lunch meeting with Imran Khan, which lasted for over three hours. These meetings were coordinated and controlled. The News is aware that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement had also met Dr Qadri and offered him support in the same week.When contacted by The News, Dr Qadri had said that it was just a “coincidence” that Imran Khan, Chaudhry brothers and Dr Qadri himself were present in London at the same time but “the original meetings were planned between them only and had nothing to do with Imran Khan or his party.”Sources say that Nawaz Sharif government has full details of these meetings with times and venues and they have presented proof to the concerned quarters alleging that unknown senior spies also sat in these meetings. PTI leader Jehangir Tareen was in London around that time and stayed on for a few weeks even after Imran Khan had left for Pakistan.It’s believed that he has played a key role in facilitating contact with Dr Qadri besides Sheikh Rasheed playing a very active role. After these meetings were over, Dr Qadri went to Canada and then returned to London around after 20th of June to leave for Pakistan to bring “revolution.”It was only after meeting Imran Khan and Chaudhrys that Dr Qadri had asked his UK supporters to form bodies of Pakistan Awami Tehreek. Within days and without any elections, a UK body of PAT was set up and business cards for the officials were printed.