ISLAMABAD: Former army chief Gen (retd) Aslam Baig has claimed that Chief of the Army Staff General Raheel Sharif foiled a conspiracy hatched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahiurl Qadri and the United States.
The ex-army chief further claimed that the “conspirators” wanted army to seize power but the “military leadership had all the knowledge about the conspiracy”.
Mr Baig also asserted that the US created chaos in Pakistan in collusion with the UK, Canada and Iran.
“Had General Raheel got late in making the decision, the country would have to suffer a huge loss,” he said, adding that the Pakistan Army never harbored any desire to formulate Islamabad’s foreign policy.
He said that all those people who were standing beside Imran Khan and Qadri were the same lot who had been rubbing shoulders with former military dictator Pervez Musharrf.
The former army chief said that Imran Khan and Qadri's demands were extra constitutional.
Imran-Qadri hatched conspiracy in collusion with US : Aslam Baig | PAKISTAN - geo.tv