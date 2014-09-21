Imran-Qadri hatched conspiracy in collusion with US : Aslam Baig

Just to put the record straight, America never had good relations with Nawaz Sharif.....Bill Clinton still hasn't been able to overcome his hatred for Nawaz Sharif. If anyone has any doubts about it then please go ahead and listen to Clinton's recent interview with American news networks. Even after NS return to Pakistan, NS was the last person acceptable to America - just read the archives of top world newspapers, or even Pakistani newspapers. One may differ with General Aslam Baig, but don't forget that he is the ONLY General in Pakistan's history who, despite being in the best of the circumstances in 1987 when Zia died in the place crash, didn't take over the government and let the election held...........when Benazir came into power first time. PLEASE people, preach Pakistan and NOT personalities; Imran Khan is the worst devil and snake that has been let loose by enemy intelligence agencies to irreversibly destroy the every institution of Pakistan. He doesn't have clue about the consequences of his vagabondish behaviour!



Open your eyes Mr. Ali, get over with Imran Khan diarrhea. Don't preach persons, preach Pakistan and try to see things behind the lines.