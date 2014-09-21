What's new

Imran-Qadri hatched conspiracy in collusion with US : Aslam Baig

ISLAMABAD: Former army chief Gen (retd) Aslam Baig has claimed that Chief of the Army Staff General Raheel Sharif foiled a conspiracy hatched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahiurl Qadri and the United States.

The ex-army chief further claimed that the “conspirators” wanted army to seize power but the “military leadership had all the knowledge about the conspiracy”.

Mr Baig also asserted that the US created chaos in Pakistan in collusion with the UK, Canada and Iran.

“Had General Raheel got late in making the decision, the country would have to suffer a huge loss,” he said, adding that the Pakistan Army never harbored any desire to formulate Islamabad’s foreign policy.

He said that all those people who were standing beside Imran Khan and Qadri were the same lot who had been rubbing shoulders with former military dictator Pervez Musharrf.

The former army chief said that Imran Khan and Qadri's demands were extra constitutional.


Imran-Qadri hatched conspiracy in collusion with US : Aslam Baig | PAKISTAN - geo.tv
 
waseem1963

by the way this general dont have any logic ... america have very good link with pmln how the hell they support pti ... all the countries he named have very good realtion on all levels with present govt ... general is overthinking n speaking without any logic ... if he is right than hashmi is liar ... both dont know what is going on exactly ... my view is change is happening naturally ... Allah bless pakistan ...
 
Fracker

Actually make sense...

- NS visited china first, and then KSA.
- after NS visit, KSA started to ask to reduce UsA security personnel in KSA.
- then NS also visited Afghanistan
- after NS visit Karzai rejected to sign off security pack with USA. While USA try to force in.
- USA offer nuclear civil techlonogy to Pakistan, but Pakistan didnt offer much response.
- Oman jump in, and negociated between Iran and USA, and new president Iran visited USA.
- new President joined Afghanistan and rigging campaing started.

Some more facts,
- Imran was against Pakistan providing security to KSA.
- The day Imran attacked Paliament, same day 700 Taliban were attacking Kabul.
-Imran did cancel lots of contracts with china.
- PTI didnt go to china when investment was offered.

Need more facts be my guest.
 
AsianLion

Well this one is BULLOCKS, CRAP !!!!

IK & Qadri Protests by all methods is an indigenous and self-made struggle, sorry, that General Aslam Baig is on dry hashish.
 
Meengla

I started watching the interview of A. Baig with S. Safi then stopped. Made no sense.
Now I have no doubt something was cooked up in London in May but I am not going to blame the foreign powers in this yet. Not enough evidence. Not even enough circumstantial evidence.
 
VCheng

Meengla said:
I started watching the interview of A. Baig with S. Safi then stopped. Made no sense.
Now I have no doubt something was cooked up in London in May but I am not going to blame the foreign powers in this yet. Not enough evidence. Not even enough circumstantial evidence.
USA remains the favored bogeyman for just about anyone in Pakistan who finds things are not going his/her preferred way. To do so is far easier than actually figuring out what is actually wrong within Pakistan and saves them the trouble of fixing it.
 
Meengla

Syed.Ali.Haider said:
USA remains the favored bogeyman for just about anyone in Pakistan who finds things are not going his/her preferred way. To do so is far easier than actually figuring out what is actually wrong within Pakistan and saves them the trouble of fixing it.
Yes, but I feel ashamed as a Pakistani when the once most powerful person in Pakistan like General Baig shows up on talk-shows and makes grand and illogical claims so casually. It is not just the political class--it is also the military class--who are below par, to say the least.
 
VCheng

Meengla said:
Yes, but I feel ashamed as a Pakistani when the once most powerful person in Pakistan like General Baig shows up on talk-shows and makes grand and illogical claims so casually. It is not just the political class--it is also the military class--who are below par, to say the least.
As much as I want to to reply to you, I will not say anything here, because my answer here will result in a ban for me.
 
syedali73

Meengla said:
Yes, but I feel ashamed as a Pakistani when the once most powerful person in Pakistan like General Baig shows up on talk-shows and makes grand and illogical claims so casually.
You probably don't read his interviews, which appear regularly in JI's newspaper Ummat and magazine Takbir. His interviews will not only make you ashamed but also laugh at him. At any rate, he is growing older and when very powerful people grow old, they almost always act like Baig.

It is not just the political class--it is also the military class--who are below par, to say the least.
What is the surprise here? Do the military folks come form another planet? They come form the same Pakistani society the corrupt politicians come from. At any rate, there is still no comparison for how many retired COAS who were/are alive have given interviews like him? Sanity still prevails in a majority of Pakistani Generals compared to corrupt Pakistani politicians.
 
MohammadHaqueCA

Just to put the record straight, America never had good relations with Nawaz Sharif.....Bill Clinton still hasn't been able to overcome his hatred for Nawaz Sharif. If anyone has any doubts about it then please go ahead and listen to Clinton's recent interview with American news networks. Even after NS return to Pakistan, NS was the last person acceptable to America - just read the archives of top world newspapers, or even Pakistani newspapers. One may differ with General Aslam Baig, but don't forget that he is the ONLY General in Pakistan's history who, despite being in the best of the circumstances in 1987 when Zia died in the place crash, didn't take over the government and let the election held...........when Benazir came into power first time. PLEASE people, preach Pakistan and NOT personalities; Imran Khan is the worst devil and snake that has been let loose by enemy intelligence agencies to irreversibly destroy the every institution of Pakistan. He doesn't have clue about the consequences of his vagabondish behaviour!

Open your eyes Mr. Ali, get over with Imran Khan diarrhea. Don't preach persons, preach Pakistan and try to see things behind the lines.
 
abdullah0001

This Gen is of a breed which was deemed extinct in Pakistan but hey miracles do happen in our pak sar zameen , Gen Aslam Baig is a man of principles whose loyalty only lies with ALLAH and pakistan bullet or the bank could not alter his principles , neither did he fall for the affluent seat in the ex military band wagon . Every word that Gen has revealed is the truth and the whole truth, dominance of Allah on this planet s imminent it is about time for each and every one of us arm bearing soul to decide which path to take , the path of peace and glory or the path of devil and his worshipers / followers .. It is as simple as that ... Inn'al hukma ill'a bill'ah ... Peace
 
syedali73

MohammadHaqueCA said:
Just to put the record straight, America never had good relations with Nawaz Sharif.....Bill Clinton still hasn't been able to overcome his hatred for Nawaz Sharif. If anyone has any doubts about it then please go ahead and listen to Clinton's recent interview with American news networks. Even after NS return to Pakistan, NS was the last person acceptable to America - just read the archives of top world newspapers, or even Pakistani newspapers. One may differ with General Aslam Baig, but don't forget that he is the ONLY General in Pakistan's history who, despite being in the best of the circumstances in 1987 when Zia died in the place crash, didn't take over the government and let the election held...........when Benazir came into power first time. PLEASE people, preach Pakistan and NOT personalities; Imran Khan is the worst devil and snake that has been let loose by enemy intelligence agencies to irreversibly destroy the every institution of Pakistan. He doesn't have clue about the consequences of his vagabondish behaviour!

Open your eyes Mr. Ali, get over with Imran Khan diarrhea. Don't preach persons, preach Pakistan and try to see things behind the lines.
Actually you are not putting the record straight and speaking half the truth instead of full. Americans never had 'good' relations with any of the Pakistani government, and sanctions after sanctions are a testimony of their disagreements with Pakistan on several issues. Now Aslam Baig was not the only one, Gen Janjua, Gen Kakar, and Gen Kiyani also had the chance to topple the respective incompetent and corrupt governments and take over but they did not do that. Imran has tons of weaknesses but at-least he is not corrupt and even after throwing every possible resources into investigation, neither PPP nor PML(N) could find anything about him.

abdullah0001 said:
This Gen is of a breed which was deemed extinct in Pakistan but hey miracles do happen in our pak sar zameen , Gen Aslam Baig is a man of principles whose loyalty only lies with ALLAH and pakistan bullet or the bank could not alter his principles , neither did he fall for the affluent seat in the ex military band wagon . Every word that Gen has revealed is the truth and the whole truth, dominance of Allah on this planet s imminent it is about time for each and every one of us arm bearing soul to decide which path to take , the path of peace and glory or the path of devil and his worshipers / followers .. It is as simple as that ... Inn'al hukma ill'a bill'ah ... Peace
And that is why he has been a staunch supporter of Taliban? the same Taliban who are responsible for the murder of 50,000+ Pakistanis.
 

