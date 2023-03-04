What's new

Imran puts country's interest first, says he's ready to forgive everyone

704410_45152725.jpg

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday expressed willingness to forgive everyone for the sake of the country including the assailants who involved and orchestrated the Wazirabad attack in November last year.

Addressing his party supporters on the campaign for the upcoming Punjab elections via video link from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, the deposed premier at the outset of his address lauded PTI’s stalwarts for contributing to the court arrest drive and said the party’s leaders were treated like terrorists in jail, and the incumbent rulers lodged fake cases against workers to harass them.

He added that 74 cases have been registered against him by the ruling PDM, adding PTI will never kowtow to the government.

The PTI chief alleged that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have hatched another plot to kill him, months after he survived an assassination attempt in Wazirabad during his party’s long march.

“Both had damaged the investigation process in the case of attempt on my life as they were afraid of my return to power,” added Mr Imran.

“We sacrificed our governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa keeping in view the Constitution as lawyers had told that elections could not delayed beyond 90 days,” he said while assuring the judiciary of full support.

He reiterated that a snap election is the only way to pull the country out of the quagmire as the upcoming government through the masses’ faith could halt the economic meltdown.

Recalling his government’s achievements, he said during the pandemic, Pakistan’s growth rate clocked in at 6pc despite the global inflation cycle, but today due to failed policies of Shehbaz-led government industries are shutting down, and skyrocketing inflation crushing masses more than ever. Imran also warned the people that petroleum prices will further see a historical rise.

“NAB had recovered Rs480 billion during PTI’s tenure, NAB had to recover 1100 billion more but the PDM amended NAB rules to benefit themselves,” said Imran.

“I will begin distributing party tickets for the upcoming elections in two weeks, and I will give the tickets myself after interviewing of candidates because in the last elections, our party witnessed turncoats who went against the party’s ideology,” said the PTI chairman.

“I am ready to talk to everyone, I know who was involved in the assassination attack, I am ready to forgive attacker, Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in prison, When he came out, he forgave everyone, today Pakistan is facing economic woes, everyone will have to come together,” said Imran Khan.
Imran puts country's interest first, says he's ready to forgive everyone

Khan pledges to not give up by any means
kingQamaR:
Good politicians like khan are bounded by principles and ethics. Thry have integrity. If things go against their principles, ethics or integrity, they rather removed themselves from the position of power. PDM Corrupt bAsTard politicians have no principles, no ethics and no integrity. With power, they can do absolute evil and no one can do a thing about it so no Mr khan. You do not have the right do this just to let them walk freely out back to London , Dubai etc … no. they need to serve stiff prison sentences have all stolen monies assets seized off them and a lot more worse things done to them and their circle of friends . Which I cannot think of more yet!!!
 
Thevilone:
If the political and military leadership were to accept it, it would end up being NRO 2. Forgiving/eliminating all criminal charges in return for political power was The National Reconciliation Ordinance of 2007.
 
I think .. Mohammad Bin Salman had some serious conversation with Imran Khan in relations to signing the IMF deal. Seems Saudi not willing to trust anyone ...only IK.

NRO2 now only in the hands of military and judges. And only if PTI comes with 2/3.
 
Mubarik ho, reverse gear mil gaya!

But seriously, this will work only if the other side is willing and able to forgive Khan Sahib too. Politics is a two way street, after all.
 
villageidiot:
Sorry, Immi. You don't get to decide that. We know our culprits and we'll have nothing less than justice. If you are not interested, you might as well go to your kids in London. Someone with more spine will eventually come forward.
 
waz:
They should pray for this. When everything explodes and on the present course it's likely, the only thing standing between the crooks and mobs in the tens of millions will be him….
The esteemed generalship who backed them will be pleading innocence as well.
The esteemed generalship who backed them will be pleading innocence as well.
 
VCheng:
When is that actually going to happen?
 
For those who agree or disagree with his speech it was an excellent one, prob second to his inauguration one in 2018. A clear path out of the mess we are in was given with examples from his first term and a manifesto for what he plans on doing going forward. He certainly can forgive and he said he will forgive those who tried to kill him but he has no authority to forgive those who’s stole from others than him. But he can’t forgive for example those who tortured to death Arshad.

Those that disagree and have an ear to PMLN leadership, have them listen. I swear we need more leaders like Ik and if they copy him, it will be good for our country. In the last 10 months there have been no attempts by SS to explain a path out. Explain the reason for the pain and when and how it will end.
 
VCheng:
But he said similar things before his first term too. Fool me once ... ... But wait. This nation keeps supporting NS too, so may be this is fine too for them.
 
SaadH:
IK idiotically trying to be a Mandela when he needs to be a Khomeini. This system is too rotten to be given reconciliation.

This will be IK's undoing.

This will be IK's undoing.
 

