Imran proves himself the biggest dictator in running PTI

Tariq Butt
Monday, September 01, 2014
From Print Edition




ISLAMABAD: A man, who is indefatigably talking to bring about real democracy in Pakistan, is the biggest dictator in running his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as unambiguously pronounced his own president, Javed Hashmi, and by other examples.

However, even before Hashmi’s assertion, Imran Khan was always widely known as an autocrat in the PTI and other affairs, who would not listen to any saner advice that clashes with his unilateral decision he has once taken.

The latest instance of his dictatorship is the way he summarily threw out Hashmi, who was his number two in the party. No political force has ever disposed of such a highest office bearer in this disgraceful manner. In the same fashion, Imran Khan expelled three members of the National Assembly, who refused to resign from their seats as decided by him.

Ailing Hashmi obviously tasted the difference in the culture of the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). When he, before last general elections, had finally decided to leave the PML-N, a person no less than Begum Kalsoom Nawaz herself visited him to persuade him into changing his mind. Some other PML-N leaders including Khawaja Saad Rafique and their families virtually burst into tears while beseeching him to review his decision. His severe criticism of Nawaz Sharif in the party meetings and publicly never attracted any action by the leadership. Now, his chief rival from Multan Makhdoom Shah Ahmed Mehmood, who is the PTI vice chairman, will be too happy over his ouster without following the due process.

The script provided to the PTI chairman and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri that they struggled hard to implement was already evident to all and sundry. Hashmi’s remarks that triggered his exit from the PTI reinforced it.

Previously, there has been public criticism on the PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chiefs for being dictatorial but Imran Khan has surpassed them even in matters that are of crucial importance for the PTI itself as well as for Pakistan and the democratic system.

There are several examples when the chiefs of the major political parties took decisions against the almost universal view prevailing in their forces. Some months back, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif went against the predominant stand of his cabinet and party when he decided to hold peace talks with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

But it never happened even in the case of the PML-N or the PPP that they took a unanimous decision on any national issue in a closed door session presided over by their chiefs but reversed it a few moments later.

This is exactly what Imran Khan did as narrated by Hashmi. Everyone in the cabal surrounding the PTI chief and its core committee firmly agreed that the sit-in would not move from outside the Parliament building to the front of the Prime Minister House.

The PTI chairman came out of the meeting held in his container to address the crowd and quickly went back from the unanimous decision just after a lone ranger from Rawalpindi, who has exerted all his energies for imposition of martial law, and a close aide of Imran Khan, whispered something in his ears.

“It is my ‘majboori’ (compulsion) to take the sit-in before the Prime Minister House and I apologise to you for this,” this is what the PTI chief told his president, according to Hashmi.

Imran Khan’s decision marked the blackest day in Pakistan’s history when a national politician of his stature directed his supporters to do what they later did. They made a joke of the country in the international world when they tried to ravage the symbols of the state like the Presidency, the Parliament building, the Cabinet Division and the Supreme Court building.

Only Imran Khan can do all this that he has done to destroy everything Pakistan has apart from devastating democracy. Such kind of irresponsibility is typical of politicians, having dictatorial mindset, who suddenly get a popular appeal because of the efforts of invisible hands. A genuine political bird will never resort to such inane adventures.

The 7.6 million votes that Imran Khan got in the 2013 general elections for the first time in his political career went to his head to such an extent that he never reconciled to the hard fact that he genuinely lost the polls and the PML-N indisputably won. However, many people believed that Imran Khan was convinced in the heart of his hearts that he actually lost but was constrained because of his ‘majboori’ to annihilate everything. There is a lot of weight in this argument.

He had no option but to do what he did at the end of the day. The dialogue that his team was holding with the government representatives was just a farce meant for buying time for the scene to be created by moving towards the Prime Minister House.

Nobody else but Imran Khan is solely responsible for the damage done to democracy and Pakistan as a whole. His dictatorial tendency has taken its toll on his politics. Having no stake in the prevailing system or no prospects of such role in the future democratic dispensation, Dr Qadri’s desperation has a different implication. He is a spoiler and wants to ditch all what is left of the democratic system. Being a major political player, the PTI chief had the main responsibility to act sensibly but he failed to put up such a strategy. He has created the situation what permeates now.

Since a lot of uncertainty prevails due to the crisis caused by Imran Khan’s reckless policy, it may be instructive to recall the situation gripping Pakistan before the imposition of martial law by General Ziaul Haq in 1977. At the time, all the political parties were ganged up against the ruling PPP, agitating against the alleged poll rigging. That protest was extensive and violent that erupted after the parties lost the parliamentary polls. The lawyers and other segments of society were out on streets.

The situation is entirely different now. All the political parties and parliamentary forces barring the agitating PTI and PAT solidly stand behind the government in the sense that they reject the demand for the prime minister’s resignation and back continuation of the democratic system. Obviously, the difference between the two scenarios is very distinct.

http://www.thenews.com.pk/Todays-Ne...s-himself-the-biggest-dictator-in-running-PTI
 
What a so called democratic party which can kick out a demicratic president, elected MNAs without folowing proper procedure. And demand resignation of elected PM based on unproven aligations.. and on the top they call others non educated..
 
A lol moment for nation when PMLN supporters are using this fact ... where as in PMLN no MPA can even meet sharif family members except few
 
Thenews is owned by jang or geo.
 
Shooting the messenger.. typical of PTI supporters. However, when a party uses images of the revolution in egypt and other places as propaganda.. you stop believing them as truthful in anything.

The loss of Hashmi took out a major credible force out of PTI, and his revelations tell us that IK is nothing more than a mere puppet of the real bosses who are now going to be back running the country.
 
Oscar said:
The loss of Hashmi took out a major credible force out of PTI, and his revelations tell us that IK is nothing more than a mere puppet of the real bosses who are now going to be back running the country.
Click to expand...


What revelations? why did he not reveal everything before 14 August or last year where was he hiding in his Multan/Isb den? Why blame Establishment without any proof when people were being killed by police in last 2 days Army did not come to rescue or impose emergency Martial Law that is enough of proof Army kept away. IK did not care about JH therefore there is no loss it is JH on backfoot doing press conferences best of all PTV mic on top lol, very well played pml-n/JH but too late. So why did JH not resign if PTI has Fauj's backing? Do you even ask these Question to yourself before pressing XBOX Trigger hawae fire.

Something nice to read I do not want to post forum's name but most ppl know anyway.

@Hyperion @Aeronaut @Jazzbot @Leader @Akheilos
جاوید ھاشمی کے الزامات

جاوید ھاشمی نے پریس کانفرنس کی اور بہیت سیریز الزامات عمران خان پر لگا دئیے

ابھی عمران خان کی جانب سے اس کا جواب آنا باقی ہے۔ ایک شخص جو پہلے بھاگ کر ملتان چلا گیا عین اس وقت جب پارٹی ایک انتہائی اہم موڑ پر کھڑی تھی

تحریک انصاف نے اپنے منسٹرز بھیج کر انہیں رضامند کیا وہ واپس آگئے

اگر

انہیں سب کچھ معلوم تھا تو یہ ملتان سے اسلام آباد کیوں آئے؟؟؟

یہ ایک ایسا سوال ہے کہ جس کا جواب ھاشمی صاحب بھی نہ دے سکیں

پاکستان سپریم کورٹ نے آج ہی اعلان کیا کہ تمام ججز اسلام آباد پہنچیں ، ھاشمی صاحب نے خاص طور پر سپریم کورٹ کو میسیج دیا۔

عمران خان نے جاوید ھاشمی کو فائرڈ کیا اس کے بعد ھاشمی صاحب بول اٹھے، یہ ایسی باتیں ہیں جس کی پہلے تحقیق ضروری ہے۔

عمران خان بار بار کسی بھی فوجی اقدام کی مخالفت سر عام کرتے رہے۔ یہ ھاشمی صاحب کے سامنے کی باتیں ہیں۔

عمران خان نے اپنے حالیہ بیان میں فوج کے آئی جے آئی بنانے میں ملوث ہونے اور آئی ایس آئی کا انہیں رقم دینے کا بھی سرعام اعلان کیا

کیا ھاشمی صاحب سر پھرے ہوچکے ہیں؟ کیا ن لیگ نے انہیں تحریک انصاف میں داخل کیا اور اندرونی طور پر یہ پارٹی کے خلاف کام کرتے رہے؟؟

میری پاکستانی قوم سے گذارش ہے کہ کہ یہ الزامات ایسے شخص نے لگائے جسے پارٹی لیڈ پارٹی سے باہر کر چکے ہیں۔ اس لئے انہیں فورا" درست تصور مت کریں بلکہ تحقیقات کا انتظار کریں

جاوید ھاشمی غصے میں ہیں

پارٹی قیادت نے انہیں نکال باہر پھینکا

اب انہیں فوج یاد آگئی۔

ایک بات طے ہے کہ پاکستانی عوام اب فوج کے آنے پر بھی راضی ہوچکی ہے کیونکہ ان حکمرانوں سے کسی انصاف کی توقع نہیں۔ یہ تو پاکستانیوں کا خون سر عام بہا رہے ہیں

Javed Hashmi has problem that IK did not follow Party constitution but did JH follow it himself did he talk to IK before doing multiple press conferences against Chairman accusing him without any proof is that proof that JH say i am Javed Hasmi i my self am proof that is something NS also says that he is sadiq aur amin.

Bwc5WBzCAAA0nFe.jpg


10646954_769592763093145_2115592838095127891_n.jpg
 
Luftwaffe said:
Question to yourself before pressing XBOX Trigger hawae fire.
Click to expand...

Did you? Because all of your post is basically conjecture based on trying to discredit Hashmi's statement. Two days ago you would be idol worshipping him, now that he left your dear leader.. he is to be thrown out of the circle of Islam.
Unlike this reactionary logic, I have always considered Hashmi a man of principle and will continue to do so.
 
Fracker said:
What a so called democratic party which can kick out a demicratic president, elected MNAs without folowing proper procedure. And demand resignation of elected PM based on unproven aligations.. and on the top they call others non educated..
Click to expand...


He didn't kick out to elected president who now proved a stooge of PMLN ... Now PTI will issue him a show-cause notice which shows he is still a president of PTI .............
 
Oscar said:
Did you? Because all of your post is basically conjecture based on trying to discredit Hashmi's statement. Two days ago you would be idol worshipping him, now that he left your dear leader.. he is to be thrown out of the circle of Islam.
Unlike this reactionary logic, I have always considered Hashmi a man of principle and will continue to do so.
Click to expand...

JH needs to present proof not word of mouth should be considered proof jinab did you know High Court rejected visual evidence of gulu butt now how can JH's words be considered evidence I am going to ask you again where was JH for the last 15 months id he know everything he should have approached SC being a bold baghi No? Nice now you passed fatwa that someone is going to throw him out of circle of Islam. Hasmi sahib now needs to present real proof not blame/accuse man of principle was missing with all information for past 15 months. Think what you may JH is exposed badly and no where to go even pml-n would be cautious to take him back. I personally never liked JH and had an opinion JH should not have been induced in PTI so you may take the worshiping idol statement back since I wrote nothing of that sort on PDF check records..

bhai, the way chak bamu issued warning on anyone saying "political followers worshiping leaders" although it should be considered freedom of speech but maybe management hand picked moderator knows rules No?
 
Luftwaffe said:
JH needs to present proof not word of mouth should be considered proof jinab did you know High Court rejected visual evidence of gulu butt now how can JH's words be considered evidence I am going to ask you again where was JH for the last 15 months id he know everything he should have approached SC being a bold baghi No? Nice now you passed fatwa that someone is going to throw him out of circle of Islam. Hasmi sahib now needs to present real proof not blame/accuse man of principle was missing with all information for past 15 months. Think what you may JH is exposed badly and no where to go even pml-n would be cautious to take him back. I personally never liked JH and had an opinion JH should not have been induced in PTI so you may take the worshiping idol statement back since I wrote nothing of that sort on PDF check records..

bhai, the way chak bamu issued warning on anyone saying "political followers worshiping leaders" although it should be considered freedom of speech but maybe management hand picked moderator knows rules No?
Click to expand...

The man was within the top circles, and placed his trust in Imran Khan. He left before as well but was probably given assurances to return. His voice of reason was there to ensure that democratic norms are not abandoned, and when finally his principles could not hold after 15 months of lies and deceit.. he left.

Considering that you take all that PTI does as holy, I am still sticking with the worshipping part....and go ahead, complain about it if you consider yourself righteous... considering that you are a TTA who has been asked multiple times to control his cursing and abusing.. Id like to see your reputation stand on that.
 

