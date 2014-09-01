Imran proves himself the biggest dictator in running PTI

Tariq ButtMonday, September 01, 2014From Print EditionISLAMABAD: A man, who is indefatigably talking to bring about real democracy in Pakistan, is the biggest dictator in running his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as unambiguously pronounced his own president, Javed Hashmi, and by other examples.However, even before Hashmi’s assertion, Imran Khan was always widely known as an autocrat in the PTI and other affairs, who would not listen to any saner advice that clashes with his unilateral decision he has once taken.The latest instance of his dictatorship is the way he summarily threw out Hashmi, who was his number two in the party. No political force has ever disposed of such a highest office bearer in this disgraceful manner. In the same fashion, Imran Khan expelled three members of the National Assembly, who refused to resign from their seats as decided by him.Ailing Hashmi obviously tasted the difference in the culture of the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). When he, before last general elections, had finally decided to leave the PML-N, a person no less than Begum Kalsoom Nawaz herself visited him to persuade him into changing his mind. Some other PML-N leaders including Khawaja Saad Rafique and their families virtually burst into tears while beseeching him to review his decision. His severe criticism of Nawaz Sharif in the party meetings and publicly never attracted any action by the leadership. Now, his chief rival from Multan Makhdoom Shah Ahmed Mehmood, who is the PTI vice chairman, will be too happy over his ouster without following the due process.The script provided to the PTI chairman and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri that they struggled hard to implement was already evident to all and sundry. Hashmi’s remarks that triggered his exit from the PTI reinforced it.Previously, there has been public criticism on the PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chiefs for being dictatorial but Imran Khan has surpassed them even in matters that are of crucial importance for the PTI itself as well as for Pakistan and the democratic system.There are several examples when the chiefs of the major political parties took decisions against the almost universal view prevailing in their forces. Some months back, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif went against the predominant stand of his cabinet and party when he decided to hold peace talks with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).But it never happened even in the case of the PML-N or the PPP that they took a unanimous decision on any national issue in a closed door session presided over by their chiefs but reversed it a few moments later.This is exactly what Imran Khan did as narrated by Hashmi. Everyone in the cabal surrounding the PTI chief and its core committee firmly agreed that the sit-in would not move from outside the Parliament building to the front of the Prime Minister House.The PTI chairman came out of the meeting held in his container to address the crowd and quickly went back from the unanimous decision just after a lone ranger from Rawalpindi, who has exerted all his energies for imposition of martial law, and a close aide of Imran Khan, whispered something in his ears.“It is my ‘majboori’ (compulsion) to take the sit-in before the Prime Minister House and I apologise to you for this,” this is what the PTI chief told his president, according to Hashmi.Imran Khan’s decision marked the blackest day in Pakistan’s history when a national politician of his stature directed his supporters to do what they later did. They made a joke of the country in the international world when they tried to ravage the symbols of the state like the Presidency, the Parliament building, the Cabinet Division and the Supreme Court building.Only Imran Khan can do all this that he has done to destroy everything Pakistan has apart from devastating democracy. Such kind of irresponsibility is typical of politicians, having dictatorial mindset, who suddenly get a popular appeal because of the efforts of invisible hands. A genuine political bird will never resort to such inane adventures.The 7.6 million votes that Imran Khan got in the 2013 general elections for the first time in his political career went to his head to such an extent that he never reconciled to the hard fact that he genuinely lost the polls and the PML-N indisputably won. However, many people believed that Imran Khan was convinced in the heart of his hearts that he actually lost but was constrained because of his ‘majboori’ to annihilate everything. There is a lot of weight in this argument.He had no option but to do what he did at the end of the day. The dialogue that his team was holding with the government representatives was just a farce meant for buying time for the scene to be created by moving towards the Prime Minister House.Nobody else but Imran Khan is solely responsible for the damage done to democracy and Pakistan as a whole. His dictatorial tendency has taken its toll on his politics. Having no stake in the prevailing system or no prospects of such role in the future democratic dispensation, Dr Qadri’s desperation has a different implication. He is a spoiler and wants to ditch all what is left of the democratic system. Being a major political player, the PTI chief had the main responsibility to act sensibly but he failed to put up such a strategy. He has created the situation what permeates now.Since a lot of uncertainty prevails due to the crisis caused by Imran Khan’s reckless policy, it may be instructive to recall the situation gripping Pakistan before the imposition of martial law by General Ziaul Haq in 1977. At the time, all the political parties were ganged up against the ruling PPP, agitating against the alleged poll rigging. That protest was extensive and violent that erupted after the parties lost the parliamentary polls. The lawyers and other segments of society were out on streets.The situation is entirely different now. All the political parties and parliamentary forces barring the agitating PTI and PAT solidly stand behind the government in the sense that they reject the demand for the prime minister’s resignation and back continuation of the democratic system. Obviously, the difference between the two scenarios is very distinct.