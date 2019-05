Web Desk

Wed, May 01, 2019



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday pledged to put the country on the track of prosperity by the end of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's five-year stint by reducing its foreign debts.



He was speaking at a ceremony in connection with PTI's 23rd foundation day, the prime minister said the opposition parties were threatening to march on the capital to down the government.



Criticising the parties of PML-N and PPP, he said that they just wanted to save themselves from the cases of money-laundering by knocking down the PTI government. They only wanted to avoid themselves from accountability.



He said his government would not offer any NRO to the PPP and the PML-N, adding that both the parties together looted the country and caused Pakistan's debts to soar to Rs30,000 billion.



Imran said that his party did not come into the power through any shortcut and it is the only political party that came into the power through a long process of democratic struggle.



He said that Nawaz Sharif had asked to travel abroad for his treatment. Is it not then the right of every other sick prisoner to go abroad for treatment if it is not available in the country.



The prime minister said that Nawaz Sharif ruled the country for three times but he never built a quality hospital and he, his brother and other family members get their treatment in foreign countries.



He said the law would be the same for the rich and the poor in ‘Naya Pakistan’.



Imran said that former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif left Punjab in debt of Rs1,100 billion. "They have then the audacity to daily sit on TV with their weird faces and accuse PTI of bad governance."



The premier once again expressed his confidence in Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and said he would prove himself the best chief minister of the province.