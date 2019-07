The meeting rejected a demand of President Dr Arif Alvi who sought allocation of budget for “entertainment and gifts” and decided that he will be provided a special grant on a case to case basis. “President Alvi has to meet heads of states and under diplomatic norms he has to present gifts to the state guests on a reciprocal basis. However, the prime minister rejected the demand and said the president will get special funds on a case to case basis,” she added.