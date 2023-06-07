What's new

Imran nominated in murder FIR of lawyer pleading his treason case

  • FIR registered under the charges of terrorism, murder and others.
  • Slain lawyer's son nominate PTI chief and others in the murder case.
  • Advocate Shar gunned down by unidentified men on three motorcycles.
QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been nominated in a murder case of Senior Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar who was shot dead by armed motorcyclists on Airport Road in Quetta, Balochistan on Tuesday.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of the slain lawyer’s son advocate Siraj Ahmed in Quetta, police sources said on Wednesday.

The former prime minister and others have been nominated in the FIR registered by Shahid Jamil Kakar police station under the charges of murder, Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other provisions, the sources added.

Advocate Shar was gunned down by unidentified people on three motorcycles while he was on his way to the Balochistan High Court (BHC) earlier this week.

“According to eyewitnesses, he was travelling in his relative’s vehicle,” the official said. Shar was immediately rushed to the Quetta Civil Hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way. He sustained 16 bullets.

A day earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Ataullah Tarar held the PTI chairman “directly responsible” for the murder.

He claimed that the targeted killing was related to a treason case against Imran, which Shar was pleading.

A division bench of the BHC, comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Muhammad Amir Nawaz Rana, had heard Shar’s petition on May 29 seeking the former prime minister’s trial under Article 6 of the Constitution.

Advocate Shar had pleaded that the deposed premier had violated the Constitution by advising the president to dissolve the National Assembly, and thus, should be tried under Article 6.

The BHC bench, after the initial hearing, had issued notices to Additional Attorney General Rauf Atta and Deputy Attorney General Muhammad Naeem Kasi and directed them to submit a reply on the next hearing scheduled for June 7.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, the SAPM alleged that Khan “got the lawyer killed to protect himself from the treason case”.

Terming his killing murder of law, Tarar lamented that Advocate Shar was gunned down in broad daylight and promised to conduct a thorough investigation into the murder. “Imran will be nominated in this murder case,” the PML-N leader had said.

“The PTI has become a militant and terrorist outfit… Imran won’t be able to save himself in this case “You will have to come and attend every hearing and also surrender if ordered by the court,” he asserted.
Former PM nominated in murder FIR of lawyer pleading his treason case

Case registered on complaint of slain lawyer’s son under terrorism and other charges
Son of slain SC lawyer registers case in Quetta against Imran

Case registered under terrorism charges; complainant says he is "certain" of ex-premier's involvement.
PTI chairman booked for lawyer Abdur Razzaq's murder

The deceased was one of the petitioners in a treason case against the PTI chairman
Pakistan is a total joke.
Unidentified gunmen. Yet the son is able to register a case against Imran Khan without a shread of evidence
If my memory doesn’t fail me, Imran Khan wasn’t able to register an IFR against some people after he was shot… he was asked evidences against them. But here without evidence, FIR registered.


I understand why Pakistani passport has less value than no value !


Notice : update in italics
 
A day before the son and the family admitted it was personal enmity. 7 people of the two tribes have been killed over the dispute over the past few years. The family refused post mortem because they knew who did it and why.

And magically a day after a government minister in Islamabad says within 24 hours of the shooting that IK did it, suddenly the family switches too?

IK kay khilaf 150 case hai, ranging from treason to kidnapping to murder to arson to corruption. But he is going to order a hit on a treason case in Quetta? The script writers really are running out of ideas.
 
  • FIR registered under the charges of terrorism, murder and others.
  • Slain lawyer's son nominate PTI chief and others in the murder case.
  • Advocate Shar gunned down by unidentified men on three motorcycles
Same cheez jab Imran khan ne Karne ki koshish ki the khud par hamly Kay baad. To usko Bola gya tha saboot laao FIR Kayye
 
One of the most significant accomplishments of Imran Khan is his unwavering determination and perseverance, which have compelled a deeply frustrated military establishment to shed their pretense of political neutrality and openly confront him with full force and utmost intensity. They have reached a point where they exhibit indifference towards their local and international perception, fully aware that their standing among the masses has considerably diminished and their true nature has been laid bare. Imran Khan has already achieved triumph in this regard.
 
One of the most significant accomplishments of Imran Khan is his unwavering determination and perseverance, which have compelled a deeply frustrated military establishment to shed their pretense of political neutrality and openly confront him with full force and utmost intensity. They have reached a point where they exhibit indifference towards their local and international perception, fully aware that their standing among the masses has considerably diminished and their true nature has been laid bare. Imran Khan has already achieved triumph in this regard.
But what will it change?
Anyone see flags in the streets? Civics parked and coffee shops abandoned?
 
A day before the son and the family admitted it was personal enmity. 7 people of the two tribes have been killed over the dispute over the past few years. The family refused post mortem because they knew who did it and why.

And magically a day after a government minister in Islamabad says within 24 hours of the shooting that IK did it, suddenly the family switches too?

IK kay khilaf 150 case hai, ranging from treason to kidnapping to murder to arson to corruption. But he is going to order a hit on a treason case in Quetta? The script writers really are running out of ideas.
Last they can do, kill Imran Khan and file a case against him. He is involve in his own murder... lolllllllllll what a joke ..this guy been shouting this mantra since yesterday ...

 
This reminds me ZA Bhutto ko be aisa he fake case main phansi da di gai thi.
Farak Sirf itna ha kah abb awaam knows but then again awaam be BC waisa he ha. Aik chutia 22 grade ka sarkari nokar qaboo nahi ahh raha.
 
But what will it change?
Anyone see flags in the streets? Civics parked and coffee shops abandoned?
The economic collapse will force the establishment to make some change. Whether it's technocrats or even Imran Khan coming back, something will have to give. It's clear money isn't coming from China or GCC. USSR fractured under economic pressure and ethnic & civil unrest despite having much larger security apparatus and industrial might. Pakistan finds itself in similar conditions.

The theory that US-Pakistan relations will improve once Khan has been removed has now been debunked. The boys have been suckered again. IMF is not giving loans. As always, if you order Pakistanis to jump off a bridge, they are stupid enough to do it.
 
But what will it change?
It will change and reshape the conception and perception of Pakistan. The very notions of patriotism and treason will undergo a profound redefinition within the broader public consciousness. The people are angry and the prevailing anger will ultimately evolve into processes that will surpass the Army's ability to contain. And upon the economy reaching its nadir, we can expect a substantial and far-reaching reaction from the public. We are nearing that critical juncture.
 
It will change and reshape the conception and perception of Pakistan. The very notions of patriotism and treason will undergo a profound redefinition within the broader public consciousness. The people are angry and the prevailing anger will ultimately evolve into processes that will surpass the Army's ability to contain. And upon the economy reaching its nadir, we can expect a substantial and far-reaching reaction from the public. We are nearing that critical juncture.
Lets hope so - historically over both invaders and changing local rulers(and lest we delve into usual ethnic stereotypes and divisions) the people of this area haven’t really stood up unless serious religious rights were being violated. Economic and political oppression is pretty much tolerated and turncoats are common.

The economic collapse will force the establishment to make some change. Whether it's technocrats or even Imran Khan coming back, something will have to give. It's clear money isn't coming from China or GCC. USSR fractured under economic pressure and ethnic & civil unrest despite having much larger security apparatus and industrial might. Pakistan finds itself in similar conditions.

The theory that US-Pakistan relations will improve once Khan has been removed has now been debunked. The boys have been suckered again. IMF is not giving loans. As always, if you order Pakistanis to jump off a bridge, they are stupid enough to do it.
And then the technocrats wont be popular because Zardari and Sharifs will promise roti kapra makaan overnight and it will all start again. The establishment has long ago sunk the titanic and is now doing what they did in that movie - loading unloading lifeboats and fighting flooding like a headless chicken
 

