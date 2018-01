Bhai keh dou ap police me qatal nhn kiya.

Rao Anwar police nhn tha na ?

Ya rao Anwar ki goli sirf terrorist jo hi lag Sakta hai.

Be gunnah ko rao Anwar ki goli nhn lagti...

Right

Rao Anwar is a saint.

Oh bhai Allah se daro. These incident are happening to people like you and me .

If media didn't highlight. If imran didn't support would the issue be highlighted?

Khurshid Shah came, senators came and god knows who else to this jirga. So they playing Sindhi punjabi card?

It is your cheap mentality and nothing else.

Nothing else. Pakistanis are Pakistanis irrespective of ethnicity.

A pakistan went to meet the family of a dead pakistani.

Don't go so far in love of nawaz sheriff and your hatred of imran khan, so far that you start even not to call a fake encounter wrong.

Don't start to make justification for the innocent murder for the love of your politicians.

Click to expand...