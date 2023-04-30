Imran meets German Ambassador, highlights ‘human rights violation’ in Pakistan

Imran Khan meets German Ambassador, highlights ‘human rights violation’ in Pakistan LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan held a meeting with German Ambassador Alfred Grannas and highlighted

In a statement issued on PTI’s official Twitter handle, the former premier and German Ambassador discussed ‘matters related to bilateral issues and mutual interest’ during the meeting.During the meeting, Imran Khan apprised the dignity of his party’s political philosophy. He also highlighted the ‘human rights violation being carried out in Pakistan’.The two personalities also discussed ‘negative impact’ of deviation from the Constitution on democracy. Meanwhile, Alfred Grannas highlighted the implications for GSP Plus status awarded to Pakistan.Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan maintained that his party was fully active for the supremacy of constitution and law and promotion of democracy.He pointed out that democracy was based on guarantee of fundamental rights and establishment of government on the basis of public opinion. “PTI considers the people as the source of power in national decision-making in the light of the constitution”, he added.