Imran wondered how the world community would have reacted if eight million Europeans or Jews were put under siege, and said he was "disappointed" with the lack of response from the international community over Kashmir.

"(I am) disappointed by the international community. If eight million Europeans or Jews or even eight Americans were put under siege, would the reaction have been the same? There's no pressure yet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift the siege. We'll keep putting the pressure... What are 9,00,000 troops doing there? Once the curfew is lifted, god knows what is going to happen after that,"

adding that freedom fighters have been termed as "terrorists".

Khan said if Kashmiris fight for their right, "it is called terrorism and they are being oppressed because they are Muslims [a] we have to awaken the international community."

he said: "The reason is India, people look upon India as a market of 1.2 billion people... Some are appalled by it but by the end of it, they think of it as a market,"

he said.