Imran launches Rs 5tr Ravi City project

Mansoor Malik

Updated 08 Aug 2020



PM Imran Khan asks bureaucracy to check corruption. — DawnNewsTV





LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has again asked the civil and police bureaucracy to improve governance and root out corruption as it is damaging the country’s economy beyond repair. ​



“ Corruption begins from elite segment of a society, ” he said while speaking to the civil and police bureaucracy at the CM secretariat through video link.



Reiterating that there would be no political pressure on bureaucracy, the prime minister said the officers should work on merit and introduce carrot and stick policy in their respective departments. “I will stand by the officers who work on merit.”



Mr Khan said the government had given maximum perks and privileges and allowances to the bureaucracy and now it was their turn to deliver and give results. He lauded the Punjab government for taking appropriate and effective measures to control the spread of coronavirus in the province.



At the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ravi City project, the prime minister said the PTI government had spent its first two years under most trying times as it had to save the country from default and from the corrupt scampering for an NRO. “ They even offered support to the government for the passage of FATF bill as well as the Kashmir issue in return for an NRO ,” he added.



He said the Rs5 trillion Ravi City project would create millions of jobs as there were 40 industries connected to the construction sector.



