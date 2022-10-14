Imran lashes out at 'facilitators of conspiracy’ at Karachi rally​

,..,The oppression you did to this country, even our enemies would not have been able to do, says PTI chiefOctober 14, 2022Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said the country's history will never forget those who imposed the "thieves" upon the nation via a ‘foreign conspiracy’."The oppression you did to this country, even our enemies would not have been able to do," he said while addressing a rally in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony ahead of Sunday's much-hyped by-elections.He hoped that the people will answer the ‘conspirators’ via their vote on Sunday, saying that it was not just by-elections but a referendum."Will we remain slaves or see real freedom? Only a free mind, free humans and free countries prosper. However, only slaves behave the way cherry blossom behaves," Imran said while referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.Imran said that during his tenure, when a foreign dignitary arrived to meet him, the Foreign Office used to brief him about the person. "When Shehbaz goes for any meeting, everyone knows he has billions of dollars in foreign banks," he added.He said that the next generation of the current rulers was ready to take over. "Dignified nations do not beg but Shehbaz begs whenever he sees a white person," he added.Lashing out at the premiere for his body language while meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Imran said that he was sitting like a schoolchild before the headmaster.He said that Shehbaz and his son were about to be punished but instead, they were imposed upon the nation.Talking about the performance of his government, the former premier said that the last two years of the PTI government were the best in the last 17 years as the country grew by 5.7% and 6% in terms of GDP growth."According to World Bank, Pakistan provided the most jobs after the coronavirus pandemic. All institutions of the world were accepting that Pakistan was among the three countries which saved its economy and poor from the coronavirus pandemic. Ehsaas programme was also widely lauded," he added.Imran said that he was soon going to give the biggest long march call in Pakistan's history. "Ocean of people will be out. It will give message to all where the nation stands. People don't take this as politics but jihad," he added.The former prime minister said that all political movements used to begin in Karachi. "MQM used to sit with us. I ask them now are they happy to sit with Zardari? Are your issues resolved? Has Zardari resolved Karachi's problems," he questioned.He said that Karachi is Pakistan's financial capital. "If Karachi prospers, Pakistan prospers. If Karachi is unwell, the entire country feels it. It is the financial engine of Pakistan," he added.Imran said that during PTI's tenure, despite the fact the party did not have government in the province, it managed to finish Greenline BRT project and also addressed Karachi's long-standing water problem."For the first time, I see that interior Sindh is also ready for real freedom. After I'm done with [long] march, my entire focus will be on interior Sindh. I will come to Karachi as well. My Sindhi brothers, be ready. I will go to every district. We will free you from thiscalled Zardari," he added.Imran said that Sunday's by-polls were not just elections but a referendum. "The fate of the country is being decided. These dacoits first loot the country and then make deals. When they're held accountable, they flee abroad and seek NRO," he said.He said that since the current rulers have come into power, inflation has reached record levels. "We have never seen such inflated rates of electricity and petrol. When we left, the price of petrol and diesel was around Rs150 per litre. The salaried class is the hardest hit. The rupee has also devalued by 30 per cent," he added.He further said that the Almighty has ordered all of us to be with the righteous, adding that he has not allowed us to be ‘neutral’. "You must think of this as jihad and not just elections," he concluded.