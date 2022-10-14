What's new

Imran lashes out at 'facilitators of conspiracy' at Karachi rally

Imran lashes out at 'facilitators of conspiracy' at Karachi rally

The oppression you did to this country, even our enemies would not have been able to do, says PTI chief

News Desk
October 14, 2022

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said the country's history will never forget those who imposed the "thieves" upon the nation via a ‘foreign conspiracy’.

"The oppression you did to this country, even our enemies would not have been able to do," he said while addressing a rally in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony ahead of Sunday's much-hyped by-elections.

He hoped that the people will answer the ‘conspirators’ via their vote on Sunday, saying that it was not just by-elections but a referendum.

"Will we remain slaves or see real freedom? Only a free mind, free humans and free countries prosper. However, only slaves behave the way cherry blossom behaves," Imran said while referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Imran said that during his tenure, when a foreign dignitary arrived to meet him, the Foreign Office used to brief him about the person. "When Shehbaz goes for any meeting, everyone knows he has billions of dollars in foreign banks," he added.

He said that the next generation of the current rulers was ready to take over. "Dignified nations do not beg but Shehbaz begs whenever he sees a white person," he added.

Lashing out at the premiere for his body language while meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Imran said that he was sitting like a schoolchild before the headmaster.

He said that Shehbaz and his son were about to be punished but instead, they were imposed upon the nation.

Talking about the performance of his government, the former premier said that the last two years of the PTI government were the best in the last 17 years as the country grew by 5.7% and 6% in terms of GDP growth.

"According to World Bank, Pakistan provided the most jobs after the coronavirus pandemic. All institutions of the world were accepting that Pakistan was among the three countries which saved its economy and poor from the coronavirus pandemic. Ehsaas programme was also widely lauded," he added.

Imran said that he was soon going to give the biggest long march call in Pakistan's history. "Ocean of people will be out. It will give message to all where the nation stands. People don't take this as politics but jihad," he added.

The former prime minister said that all political movements used to begin in Karachi. "MQM used to sit with us. I ask them now are they happy to sit with Zardari? Are your issues resolved? Has Zardari resolved Karachi's problems," he questioned.

He said that Karachi is Pakistan's financial capital. "If Karachi prospers, Pakistan prospers. If Karachi is unwell, the entire country feels it. It is the financial engine of Pakistan," he added.

Imran said that during PTI's tenure, despite the fact the party did not have government in the province, it managed to finish Greenline BRT project and also addressed Karachi's long-standing water problem.

"For the first time, I see that interior Sindh is also ready for real freedom. After I'm done with [long] march, my entire focus will be on interior Sindh. I will come to Karachi as well. My Sindhi brothers, be ready. I will go to every district. We will free you from this beemari called Zardari," he added.

Imran said that Sunday's by-polls were not just elections but a referendum. "The fate of the country is being decided. These dacoits first loot the country and then make deals. When they're held accountable, they flee abroad and seek NRO," he said.

He said that since the current rulers have come into power, inflation has reached record levels. "We have never seen such inflated rates of electricity and petrol. When we left, the price of petrol and diesel was around Rs150 per litre. The salaried class is the hardest hit. The rupee has also devalued by 30 per cent," he added.

He further said that the Almighty has ordered all of us to be with the righteous, adding that he has not allowed us to be ‘neutral’. "You must think of this as jihad and not just elections," he concluded.


Country will have no future if 'thieves' succeed in getting NRO: Imran

PTI chief urges lawyers in Karachi to join his movement for 'real freedom' to establish rule of law in Pakistan

News Desk
October 14, 2022

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has termed the prevailing situation a “decisive moment” in the history of Pakistan, saying that if "thieves" – a term he uses for his political rivals – succeeded by getting NRO-2 then the country will have no future.

He expressed these views while addressing lawyers in the city court during his day-long visit to Karachi on Friday.

“If a small thief is in jail while a big thief is sitting in the PM's House then what will be the future of the country?”

Imran said the lawyers understand the importance of rule of law and added that if rulers continued to violate the law then the country’s future will be bleak. “We must not allow this to happen.”

He reiterated once again that he not doing politics but “waging Jihad against thieves” to get real freedom. “I want you all to be with me in this. The struggle for the creation of Pakistan was led by lawyers, so we want lawyers to be with us in the struggle.”

Lashing out at his political opponents, Imran said “crooks” returned to the country after getting NRO to plunder the nation’s wealth again.

The lawyers of our country have always fought for the rule of law and they played a major role in the 1947 Pakistan Movement, he added.

Imran arrived in Karachi ahead of crucial by-elections on Sunday in which he is contesting simultaneously from seven national assembly constituencies of the country.

Polling for NA-237 Malir and NA-239 Korangi will be held on Sunday 8am to 5pm without any break. The NA-237 and NA-239 had fallen vacant when Jameel Ahmad Khan and Mohammad Akram Cheema resigned respectively.

I am thoroughly impressed that with all the name calling he hasn't disappeared compared to those who disappeared for far less. Does it mean the magicians who make people disappear like him or are afraid of him? That is a riddle wrapped in a mystery wrapped in an enigma.
 
ghazi52 said:
Country will have no future if 'thieves' succeed in getting NRO: Imran
Click to expand...
Means no NRO yet!!!!!

Thanks for confirming Imran.

epebble said:
I am thoroughly impressed that with all the name calling he hasn't disappeared compared to those who disappeared for far less. Does it mean the magicians who make people disappear like him or are afraid of him? That is a riddle wrapped in a mystery wrapped in an enigma.
Click to expand...
Lol.. dear There is no magician making people disappear.. its the pmln goons.they are the ones who killed Dr. Rizwan and maqsood chaprasi.
 
epebble said:
I am thoroughly impressed that with all the name calling he hasn't disappeared compared to those who disappeared for far less. Does it mean the magicians who make people disappear like him or are afraid of him? That is a riddle wrapped in a mystery wrapped in an enigma.
Click to expand...

Street support, the Estab knows it, he commands 80% plus pakistanis with him... They have already committed a cardinal sin by bringing corrupt and exposing themselves as in cohorts with them. it will be suicide for them and for Pakistan to get rid of him. T

There is nothing they can do but to watch, and if people come out, they will be forced to capitulate.
 
-blitzkrieg- said:
Means no NRO yet!!!!!

Thanks for confirming Imran.
Click to expand...
NRO recipients so far:
  • Rana Sanullah ✓
  • Hamza Shahbaz ✓
  • Shahbaz Sharif ✓
  • Mariam Nawaz ✓
  • Asif Ali Zardari ✓
  • Ishaq Dar ✓
NRO pending for:
  • Nawaz Sharif
once Nawaz Sharif will receive then all "thieves" will get NRO , its quite simple , they don't teach basic comprehension in Batman 101 course?

1665429622846 copy.png
 

