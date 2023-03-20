Imran Khan's Victory by 2-3rd , Majority , visualizing Victory -For PTI and Pakistan

Majority in Punjab

Majority in KPK

Victory by 2-3rd , Majority , visualizing Victory -For PTI and PakistanI encourage all people of Pakistan to take 5 minutes to visualize the victorious win by PTI in next Election by 2/3rd majority and Honorable Imran Khan as Prime Minister of PakistanIn upcoming elections , and soon in Sindh and Balochistan as wellin 42 Days time inshallah victory will be for People of PakistanVisualize what you can do between now and the moment Pakistan and Pakistani people are victoriousIqbal Gave us a vision a visualization which the whole Leadership of origional founders embraced and moved forward under Mohammad Ali Jinnah's leadershipLet us again , visualize a vision with 2/3 Majority for PTI and Imran Khan in Pakistan