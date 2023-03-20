What's new

Imran Khan's Victory by 2-3rd , Majority , visualizing Victory -For PTI and Pakistan

Victory by 2-3rd , Majority , visualizing Victory -For PTI and Pakistan

I encourage all people of Pakistan to take 5 minutes to visualize the victorious win by PTI in next Election by 2/3rd majority and Honorable Imran Khan as Prime Minister of Pakistan

  • Majority in Punjab
  • Majority in KPK

In upcoming elections , and soon in Sindh and Balochistan as well

in 42 Days time inshallah victory will be for People of Pakistan

Visualize what you can do between now and the moment Pakistan and Pakistani people are victorious

Iqbal Gave us a vision a visualization which the whole Leadership of origional founders embraced and moved forward under Mohammad Ali Jinnah's leadership

Let us again , visualize a vision with 2/3 Majority for PTI and Imran Khan in Pakistan
 
Iqbal also never imagined the negativity when dreaming about Pakistan

He claimed , lets make a place called Pakistan where people can live a free life and practicing Muslims
 

