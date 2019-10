Lets for once forget the source, which I firmly believe is not third class. I watched Imran's speech at UNGA and I must say it was not befitting a prime minister wherein he talked about islamophobia and pleaded the world community not to hate moslems and then after some moments he gave a nuclear war threat. And to add insult to injury PM Modi totally ignored Pakistan and our issues with them and focussed only on development and environment. This is why I believe Imran's speech was in reality an embarrassment for Pakistan.

