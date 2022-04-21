Imran Khan's Twitter Space session breaks global records | The Express Tribune Over 446,000 people globally tuned in to interact with the former premier ahead of the Lahore rally

Imran Khan's Twitter Space session breaks global recordsOver 446,000 people globally tuned in to interact with the former premier ahead of the Lahore rallyPakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan broke a global record on Wednesday, as he spoke during a live session on Twitter Space ahead of his party's rally in Lahore.A relatively new feature of the social media platform, Twitter Space allows live conversations and unfiltered discussions. During the former premier's session, over 446,000 people tuned from around the world to interact with Imran. The session was curated and hosted by Dr. Arslan Khan and Jibran Ilyas on Wednesday night at 10 pm local time.It was reported that approximately half a million users interacted with Imran Khan with an average of 165,000 users listening at a given time. The record was previously held by K-POP Lyrical Space with over 44,000 listeners.PTI is well known as the first mainstream political party to utilise social media effectively by formulating innovative campaigns. The party's focus on robust social media strategies has successfully allowed it to garner support globally. Since the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan through a vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly, his party has popularised the hashtag "Imported Hakumat Na-Manzoor", the largest trend in Pakistan's social media history as it has been tweeted over 7 million times.PTI's official account congratulated Pakistan, as the ex-PM's session broke the record.Matt Navara, a social media consultant based in the United Kingdom tweeted, "a new @TwitterSpaces record?"Another user highlighted that the historic session would serve as a reminder of the importance of social media in politics. "Social audio will be huge for politics," he wrote."This is history!" a PTI supporter tweeted.