Imran Khan's Trump Card

There are endless discussions on what Trump Card (s) Prime Minister is holding in his hands

Pakistani journalists have come up with different point of views on what Imran Khan can do.



Here is my point of view based on the current situation and Pakistani constitution.



1- The first ray of hope for PM IK and PTI could be the decision of SCP on the fate of the PTI's rebel members. If SCP decides on two vital point then IK and PTI would win.



A- Life long disqualification for the rebel MNAs. This would deter them from voting with the opposition. No matter what carrots are dangled in front of them, it wouldn't be worth life long disqualifition.



B- SCP rules that Speaker has the full rights to either accept or reject the rebels' votes against their party PTI. This would end the hope for the opposition who is heavily depending on rebels' vote to pass no confidence motion.



2- The coilition partners are waiting patiently on SCP response too, before announcing their affilitions. They would not declare until the decision on Rebel's votes treatment is taken by SCP.



3- In last 24 hours it has slightly swing in PTI favour again. Both MQM and PMLQ has made encouraging statements for the ruling party.



If either of tthem vote with the opposition, the game is over for PM IK and PTI.



These are generally agreed points all commentators are making. They think that PM IK is holding rallies to show to the opposition, rebels and coilition partners that he still have popular support. The strategy may be working to an extent, it has detered the partners to show their hands publically.



In my opinion, none of the above points are the Trump Cards hold by PTI or PM IK. He could easily throw the whole system in to chaos from which the opposition would never be able to recover.







It is true that after no confidence motion PM cannot disolve NA.



But what is missing on commentators is that he is in control of all the provinces except Sind Province.

What if after seeing the writings on the walls , he instructs his Chief Ministers in the provinces to dissolve the assemblies!!! Once the assemblies are dissolved, it would be neigh impossible for Sind and NA to continue working. There woud be elections through out Pakistan. Imran Khan can also ask his NA members to resign enmass, that would leave the NA assembly meaningless and unworkable.

The opposition despite winning the no confidence motion would end up as loosers. They wouldn''t be able to rule over Pakistan.



I think Imran Khan has these very powerful cards in his hands, which Pakistani commentators are failing to realise.

The game is not over for PM IK or PTI. The game is just starting.



There is a very good possibility looking at the nation's mood, that PTI may get a decisive majority in next elections. Public punishing the corrupt thugs of opposition for their dirty dealings.



I am convinced that PM IK would play all of the above cards if he loses no confidence motion.



Comments and analysis from every one is welcome.