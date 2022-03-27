What's new

Imran Khan's Trump Card

There are endless discussions on what Trump Card (s) Prime Minister is holding in his hands
Pakistani journalists have come up with different point of views on what Imran Khan can do.

Here is my point of view based on the current situation and Pakistani constitution.

1- The first ray of hope for PM IK and PTI could be the decision of SCP on the fate of the PTI's rebel members. If SCP decides on two vital point then IK and PTI would win.

A- Life long disqualification for the rebel MNAs. This would deter them from voting with the opposition. No matter what carrots are dangled in front of them, it wouldn't be worth life long disqualifition.

B- SCP rules that Speaker has the full rights to either accept or reject the rebels' votes against their party PTI. This would end the hope for the opposition who is heavily depending on rebels' vote to pass no confidence motion.

2- The coilition partners are waiting patiently on SCP response too, before announcing their affilitions. They would not declare until the decision on Rebel's votes treatment is taken by SCP.

3- In last 24 hours it has slightly swing in PTI favour again. Both MQM and PMLQ has made encouraging statements for the ruling party.

If either of tthem vote with the opposition, the game is over for PM IK and PTI.

These are generally agreed points all commentators are making. They think that PM IK is holding rallies to show to the opposition, rebels and coilition partners that he still have popular support. The strategy may be working to an extent, it has detered the partners to show their hands publically.

In my opinion, none of the above points are the Trump Cards hold by PTI or PM IK. He could easily throw the whole system in to chaos from which the opposition would never be able to recover.



It is true that after no confidence motion PM cannot disolve NA.

But what is missing on commentators is that he is in control of all the provinces except Sind Province.
What if after seeing the writings on the walls , he instructs his Chief Ministers in the provinces to dissolve the assemblies!!! Once the assemblies are dissolved, it would be neigh impossible for Sind and NA to continue working. There woud be elections through out Pakistan. Imran Khan can also ask his NA members to resign enmass, that would leave the NA assembly meaningless and unworkable.
The opposition despite winning the no confidence motion would end up as loosers. They wouldn''t be able to rule over Pakistan.

I think Imran Khan has these very powerful cards in his hands, which Pakistani commentators are failing to realise.
The game is not over for PM IK or PTI. The game is just starting.

There is a very good possibility looking at the nation's mood, that PTI may get a decisive majority in next elections. Public punishing the corrupt thugs of opposition for their dirty dealings.

I am convinced that PM IK would play all of the above cards if he loses no confidence motion.

Comments and analysis from every one is welcome.
 
Last edited:
There should be Islamic Presidential system with elections held every 5 years. With the Objectives Resolution as the guiding principle and the Islamic Constitution written by Taqiuddin An Nabhani as the basic document which is based on the old Ottoman Constitution before it was westernized. A referendum should be held under the supervision of the army for this.
 
I hope the establishment works for the people and progress of Pakistan.

In past 74 years, every leader (from civilian to military dictator) took turns, divided Pakistanis on commands of their foreign masters.

I hope our deep state stops following colonial mindset and do what is best for Pakistan (i.e. kick PDM out for forever).

No matter how many foreign visas, foreign properties, or education you have, if you are not mentally independent/free. It's all useless
 
What he means by trump card is essentially the people that will show up for his rally. You will even hear him say this in his speech that day. It’s true that the people elect the govt. However, in Pakistan it seems like things are bound to be upside down.

I hope he succeeds. Not looking forward to these 3 rats back in power…
 
Chances of Imran Khan avoiding the non-confidence vote are improving by the day. I have taken that in to consideration already, by writing that coilition partners have not yet declared for oppoisition, so there is a silver lining there fore IK. Their yesterday statements are encouraging for the government.
Also some of the rebels have responded to show cause notices, saying that they are still part of the PTI. Once again they could easily been dettered to participate in no confidence vote against IK.
Thirdly, it is also mentioned that even PTI have some members of the opposition on their side, they may not turn up for the vote. So it definitely is not a done deal for the oppoisition.
I only discussed the trump cards IK has if he is defeated. All above scenarios are if opposition loses its non-confidence motion against IK.
 
Trump card is the Tsunami of people. Everything else is mind games. If Imran Khan wins this, I hope the first thing he does is put a long unlimited steel rod up PML-Q and MQM asses. Even before following the corruption cases. One party won BECAUSE of seat adjustment and the other party is basically dead.
 
I totally agree with you. Very good analysis.

I personally feel IK should dissolve provincial assemblies and resign from NA. Make them useless and force new elections.

This is an excellent time for PTI to take advantage of the shock and disgust the common public is feeling from watching these rats openly indulging in corruption and eating the foundation of our democracy.

I have no doubt if the elections are called soon IK will get 2/3 majority and rest will be the history.
 
1648392671714.png
 
Turns out the trump card really was the Tsunami of people. Unless something else in that so called letter :) Force dissolution of the assemblies and go for the election. He is not surviving this vote IMO.
 
There is some misunderstanding. He had said that he will show his trump card one day before the vote of No-Confidence. That has yet to come, if there is one.
 

