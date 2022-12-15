What's new

Imran Khan’s trial in Toshakhana case to begin on Jan 9, notice issued

1671118684944.png

  • ECP verdict ruled that the ex-premier was guilty of corrupt practices
  • Court reserved verdict on maintainability of plea earlier this week
  • IK took 58 gifts, worth Rs142m during three years: IK council
ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad on Thursday issued notice to former prime minister Imran Khan on a petition filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking criminal proceedings against him in the Toshakhana case.

District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case filed by the district election commissioner last month following the ECP’s verdict, ruling that the ex-premier was guilty of corrupt practices.

The court had reserved its decision on the maintainability of the plea earlier this week. The trial will commence on January 09.

On November 22, the trial court took up the Toshakhana reference filed by Election Commission against Khan for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices, which the former premier denies.

Previous hearing​

On the last hearing, ECP’s lawyer Saad Hassan appeared before the court and presented his arguments.

“Imran Khan said that he constructed a road with the money [acquired from] Toshakhana [gifts],” he said, adding that a prime minister has to deposit any gift they receive to the Toshakhana.

He further stated that the Toshakhana gifts could be retained after paying 20% of the gift’s price until the PTI government introduced a new law which allowed taking the Toshakhana gifts after paying 50% of its price.

“The price of the watch was estimated at Rs85 million,” he said, adding that Khan failed to state the amount for which he sold the Toshakhana watch. Hassan stated if any Toshakhana items were transferred then it was mandatory to mention them in the tax income statements.

“It is not possible to personally own an item from the Toshakhana without declaring it,” said the lawyer.

He said that the Election Commission “believes the income tax statements provided by the former premier in 2022-2021 are incorrect”, adding that the Toshakhana matter was brought to the National Assembly and the case was taken to the high court in 2020-2021.

Lawyer Hassan said that Khan’s way of dealing with the Toshakhana gifts is tantamount to money laundering.

Imran Khan said that he has deposited the amount [ he paid for] for all the items in the same bank account,” said the ECP’s lawyer, adding that the properties or gifts taken by Khan during 2018-2019 would be counted among his assets.

Khan should’ve disclosed all his assets before Election Commission, said Hassan.

“Ex-premier also took jewellery from the Toshakhana but did not declare it.” The lawyer said that the former prime minister also talked about four goats and Rs500,000 in the statements.

The lawyer maintained that the former premier and his wife took a total of 58 gifts from Toshakhana during three years which were worth Rs142 million, at an amount equal to 20% of the gifts’ cost.

He said that Khan acquired the gifts from Toshakhana worth Rs107 million out of the said Rs142 million during 2018-19.

The lawyer further stated that Khan didn’t want to make the gifts worth Rs142 million public. “In 2019/20 Khan declared Rs8 million on account of tax returns but didn’t reveal which item’s price it was,” the lawyer stated.
Everyone opposing IK have lost their minds and blinded by hate and revenge.

Even if IK is disqualified, people will vote PTI more, he will gain more sympathy and people will support en masse PTI and IK.

Gone braindead in hatred of IK, the politicians and Mil establishment alike, lost any sense which was scarce earlier.

Anything to suppress IK will make him rise more, simple.
 
3CB5AFA9-69EB-4D14-9986-A262C4914C70.jpeg


وہ جی عمران خان نے گھڑی بیچ ہے 🤔😡

‎اسحاق ڈار کے سارے کیسز ختم ہوئے ۔📌
‎‏جواب وہ جی عمران خان نے گھڑی بیچی ہے ۔

‎‏سلمان شہباز کی ضمانت بھی منظور ہوگئی ۔📌
‎جواب وہ جی عمران خان نے گھڑی بیچ دی۔

‎‏نواز شریف کی سزا کالعدم کرنے کی درخواست جمع1/6📌
‎‏جواب وہ جی عمران خان نے گھڑی بیچ دی ہے

‎‏رانا ثناءاللہ منشیات کیس سے بری ہوگئے 📌
‎‏جواب وہ جی عمران خان نے گھڑی بیچ دی

‎‏شریف خاندان کے سارے کرپشن کیسز ختم ہوگئے 📌
‎‏جواب وہ جی عمران نے گھڑی بیچ دی ہے

‎‏زرداری کے بھی جعلی اکاؤنٹس کیسز ختم ہوگئے 📌
‎‏جواب وہ جی عمران خان نے گھڑی بیچ دی ۔

‎‏شوباز شریف پر لندن کی عدالت نے جرمانہ لگایا ۔📌
‎‏جواب وہ جی عمران خان نے گھڑی بیچ دی ۔

‎‏ 📌شوباز شریف نے سیلاب زدگان کی امداد چوری کی۔
‎‏جواب وہ جی عمران خان نے گھڑی بیج دی ۔
‎‏
‎فضل الرحمن نے سیلاب زدگان کے خیمے چوری کیے۔📌
‎‏جواب وہ جی عمران خان نے گھڑی بیج دی

‎‏📌نواز شریف قرض اتارو ملک سنوارو کے سارے پیسے کھا گیا۔
‎‏جواب وہ جی عمران خان نے گھڑی بیج دی

‎‏جنرل باجوہ نے 6 سال میں 12 ارب کے اثاثے بنائے ۔📌
‎‏جواب وہ جی عمران خان نے گھڑی بیج دی

‎‏ارشد شریف پر جھوٹے مقدمے بنائے اور قتل کروایا📌
‎‏جواب وہ جی عمران خان نے گھڑی بیج دی۔

‎‏حکومت نے شہباز گل پر ننگا کر کے تشدد کروایا ۔📌
‎‏جواب وہ جی عمران خان نے گھڑی بیج دی۔

‎‏📌حکومت نے اعظم سواتی پر ننگا کر کے تشدد کروایا ۔
‎‏جواب وہ جی عمران خان نے گھڑی بیج دی۔

‎‏ملک دیوالیہ ہونے والا ہے ۔📌
‎‏جواب وہ جی عمران خان نے گھڑی بیج دی

‎‏مہنگائی ریکارڈ سطح پر پہنچ چکی ہے۔📌
‎‏جواب وہ جی عمران خان نے گھڑی بیچ دی

‎‏📌انڈسٹری بند اور بیروزگاری بڑھتی جارہی ہے ۔
‎‏جواب وہ جی عمران خان نے گھڑی بیچ دی
 

