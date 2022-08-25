What's new

Imran Khan’s Street Politics Sets Up Showdown With Army - Bloomberg

F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
3,130
2
7,421
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
The mood on the streets is one of intense hatred for the establishment and hardly anyone is taking their side.
People who are worried about Imran being arrested must remember that in politics being jailed on trump up charges (non corruption related) is really a badge of honour for any politician.

Wake up Bajwa....Time is not on your side.
ca.yahoo.com

Imran Khan’s Street Politics Sets Up Showdown With Army

(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s military-backed establishment faces a dilemma: The more they seek to boot Imran Khan out of politics, the greater the risk he becomes even more popular.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth...
ca.yahoo.com ca.yahoo.com
 
Abid123

Abid123

FULL MEMBER
Jan 1, 2021
1,641
-5
2,269
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
"Do not forget that the armed forces are the servants of the people. You do not make national policy it is we the civilians who decide these issues and it is your duty to carry out these tasks with which you are entrusted".
- Muhammad Ali Jinnah
 
Salza

Salza

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
9,272
-1
15,134
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
They will disqualify him thru courts. Writing written on the wall. Before the final move, they have effectively shut down media, which favors Imran Khan through ban and arrests. PTI will than boycott general elections which will seriously cast shadow on the legitimacy of any govt.
 
D

DhotiMeinDhamaka

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 28, 2022
18
0
21
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Abid123 said:
"Do not forget that the armed forces are the servants of the people. You do not make national policy it is we the civilians who decide these issues and it is your duty to carry out these tasks with which you are entrusted".
- Muhammad Ali Jinnah
Click to expand...
Meanwhile ayoob Khan sitting close to Jinnah looks to be in a deep thought.
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
18,385
48
24,227
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Abid123 said:
"Do not forget that the armed forces are the servants of the people. You do not make national policy it is we the civilians who decide these issues and it is your duty to carry out these tasks with which you are entrusted".
- Muhammad Ali Jinnah
Click to expand...

I actually have zero doubt that if Jinnah was alive today and he made these statements, and many more, he would be booked under sedition and mutiny charges.

Aik do saal do and I think these quotes of Jinnah are going to be removed from our Pakistan Studies books.
 
S

SaadH

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
1,947
-1
2,568
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Salza said:
They will disqualify him thru courts. Writing written on the wall. Before the final move, they have effectively shut down media, which favors Imran Khan through ban and arrests. PTI will than boycott general elections which will seriously cast shadow on the legitimacy of any govt.
Click to expand...
Neutrals won't care as they look abroad for legitimacy which they will get from their colonial masters
 
F

fna

FULL MEMBER
Oct 4, 2019
179
0
156
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Abid123 said:
"Do not forget that the armed forces are the servants of the people. You do not make national policy it is we the civilians who decide these issues and it is your duty to carry out these tasks with which you are entrusted".
- Muhammad Ali Jinnah
Click to expand...
did MA Jinnah ever go Dehradun or Kakul or Quetta. Bloody Civilian. When did he sacrifice for the country?
 
M. Sarmad

M. Sarmad

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 27, 2013
6,246
54
11,349
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The problem is that the entire Military leadership (with a few possible exceptions) firmly believes that IK's popularity and the rising anti-establishment sentiment among the masses is just a "temporary phenomenon", and no matter what they do, they will be able to get away with it as their (mis)deeds would be soon forgotten/forgiven (like it has always been)
 
S

SaadH

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
1,947
-1
2,568
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
fna said:
did MA Jinnah ever go Dehradun or Kakul or Quetta. Bloody Civilian. When did he sacrifice for the country?
Click to expand...
Sandhurst and Fort Bragg is where it's at...
M. Sarmad said:
The problem is that the entire Military leadership (with a few possible exceptions) firmly believes that IK's popularity and the rising anti-establishment sentiment among the masses is just a "temporary phenomenon", and no matter what they do, they will be able to get away with it as it would be soon forgotten/forgiven (like it has been always)
Click to expand...
Sadly they are not wrong
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Imran Khan vows to lead another round of street protests against coalition govt
Replies
0
Views
101
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan 'abettor' in $250m money-laundering case: Musadik
Replies
13
Views
378
AZ1
AZ1
muhammadhafeezmalik
Salman Rushdie attack was unjustifiable, says Pakistan’s Imran Khan
2 3 4 5
Replies
74
Views
2K
DabbuSardar
D
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Fazlur Rehman announces ‘war’ against those supporting Imran Khan’s politics
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan can face treason charges for subverting constitution: Marriyum Aurangzeb
2
Replies
23
Views
642
Norwegian
Norwegian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom