Flight of falcon
SENIOR MEMBER
- May 22, 2019
- 3,130
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
The mood on the streets is one of intense hatred for the establishment and hardly anyone is taking their side.
People who are worried about Imran being arrested must remember that in politics being jailed on trump up charges (non corruption related) is really a badge of honour for any politician.
Wake up Bajwa....Time is not on your side.
People who are worried about Imran being arrested must remember that in politics being jailed on trump up charges (non corruption related) is really a badge of honour for any politician.
Wake up Bajwa....Time is not on your side.
Imran Khan’s Street Politics Sets Up Showdown With Army
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s military-backed establishment faces a dilemma: The more they seek to boot Imran Khan out of politics, the greater the risk he becomes even more popular.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth...
ca.yahoo.com