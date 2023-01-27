What's new

Imran Khan's 'statements' may land him in jail: Rana Sanaullah

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,196
13
31,886
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
467586_3085517_updates.jpg

  • Rana Sanaullah says not in favour of Imran Khan's arrest.
  • He says Fawad Chaudhry's FIR not objectionable.
  • Interior minister says returning to Pakistan today.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that although Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest is not on the cards, the ex-prime minister's statements are forcing him to think otherwise.

"At this moment, I am not in favour of having Imran arrested. However, when [I hear] the kind of statements that he's making, I am forced to think that he should be arrested," Sanaullah told journalists on Friday in London.

"He should be arrested once so that we can witness the kind of storm he claims of wanting to unleash," the interior minister said, who Khan has blamed for being involved in his Wazirabad assassination bid. However, the minister has categorically rejected the allegations.

Sanaullah also said that the first information report (FIR) — which includes a sedition charge — against PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry was not objectionable.

"The people who are claiming that the case was made for victimisation should read the FIR. They'll get to know that the election commission had it registered," Sanaullah noted.

"The election commission took action against Fawad Chaudhry after he spoke against it," the interior minister said.

Fawad, a former federal minister, was arrested from his Lahore residence in the wee hours of Wednesday after he publicly "threatened" the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and their families in a media talk a day earlier.

He was then taken to Islamabad, where the capital's police were granted a two-day remand of the PTI leader in the sedition case. His arrest drew strong criticism within the federal government's ranks — which, although, has denied involvement.

Today, a court in Islamabad sent him on a 14-day judicial remand after it rejected the police’s plea for an extension in physical.

Senior politicians — including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Raza Rabbani and Farhatullah Babar and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Musadik Malik — have deplored the sedition charge levelled against Fawad and demanded that they be dropped immediately.

Punjab elections​

The minister, in the conversation with journalists, added that he has held several meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and will be leaving for Pakistan today.

He added that after directions from the party elder, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz would commence the election campaign in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from February 1.

At a recent meeting in London, Nawaz assigned tasks related to Punjab's politics to Sanaullah and also instructed the interior minister to mobilise party workers in the province for the upcoming elections.

Maryam is also scheduled to come back to Pakistan along with Sanaullah.

The elections are expected to take place in the next three months after former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi dissolved the provincial assembly earlier this month.
www.geo.tv

Imran Khan's 'statements' may land him in jail: Rana Sanaullah

Interior minister says not in favour of PTI chief's arrest but warns against forcing hand
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
CLUMSY

CLUMSY

FULL MEMBER
Jul 23, 2021
519
1
283
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Noone should be banned for any sort of speech, except when threatening to injure or kill someone
 
deX

deX

FULL MEMBER
Mar 31, 2021
289
0
342
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
467586_3085517_updates.jpg

  • Rana Sanaullah says not in favour of Imran Khan's arrest.
  • He says Fawad Chaudhry's FIR not objectionable.
  • Interior minister says returning to Pakistan today.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that although Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest is not on the cards, the ex-prime minister's statements are forcing him to think otherwise.

"At this moment, I am not in favour of having Imran arrested. However, when [I hear] the kind of statements that he's making, I am forced to think that he should be arrested," Sanaullah told journalists on Friday in London.

"He should be arrested once so that we can witness the kind of storm he claims of wanting to unleash," the interior minister said, who Khan has blamed for being involved in his Wazirabad assassination bid. However, the minister has categorically rejected the allegations.

Sanaullah also said that the first information report (FIR) — which includes a sedition charge — against PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry was not objectionable.

"The people who are claiming that the case was made for victimisation should read the FIR. They'll get to know that the election commission had it registered," Sanaullah noted.

"The election commission took action against Fawad Chaudhry after he spoke against it," the interior minister said.

Fawad, a former federal minister, was arrested from his Lahore residence in the wee hours of Wednesday after he publicly "threatened" the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and their families in a media talk a day earlier.

He was then taken to Islamabad, where the capital's police were granted a two-day remand of the PTI leader in the sedition case. His arrest drew strong criticism within the federal government's ranks — which, although, has denied involvement.

Today, a court in Islamabad sent him on a 14-day judicial remand after it rejected the police’s plea for an extension in physical.

Senior politicians — including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Raza Rabbani and Farhatullah Babar and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Musadik Malik — have deplored the sedition charge levelled against Fawad and demanded that they be dropped immediately.

Punjab elections​

The minister, in the conversation with journalists, added that he has held several meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and will be leaving for Pakistan today.

He added that after directions from the party elder, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz would commence the election campaign in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from February 1.

At a recent meeting in London, Nawaz assigned tasks related to Punjab's politics to Sanaullah and also instructed the interior minister to mobilise party workers in the province for the upcoming elections.

Maryam is also scheduled to come back to Pakistan along with Sanaullah.

The elections are expected to take place in the next three months after former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi dissolved the provincial assembly earlier this month.
www.geo.tv

Imran Khan's 'statements' may land him in jail: Rana Sanaullah

Interior minister says not in favour of PTI chief's arrest but warns against forcing hand
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...
Munafiq "FOOLS" :D
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
31,733
12
32,715
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
467586_3085517_updates.jpg

  • Rana Sanaullah says not in favour of Imran Khan's arrest.
  • He says Fawad Chaudhry's FIR not objectionable.
  • Interior minister says returning to Pakistan today.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that although Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest is not on the cards, the ex-prime minister's statements are forcing him to think otherwise.

"At this moment, I am not in favour of having Imran arrested. However, when [I hear] the kind of statements that he's making, I am forced to think that he should be arrested," Sanaullah told journalists on Friday in London.

"He should be arrested once so that we can witness the kind of storm he claims of wanting to unleash," the interior minister said, who Khan has blamed for being involved in his Wazirabad assassination bid. However, the minister has categorically rejected the allegations.

Sanaullah also said that the first information report (FIR) — which includes a sedition charge — against PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry was not objectionable.

"The people who are claiming that the case was made for victimisation should read the FIR. They'll get to know that the election commission had it registered," Sanaullah noted.

"The election commission took action against Fawad Chaudhry after he spoke against it," the interior minister said.

Fawad, a former federal minister, was arrested from his Lahore residence in the wee hours of Wednesday after he publicly "threatened" the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and their families in a media talk a day earlier.

He was then taken to Islamabad, where the capital's police were granted a two-day remand of the PTI leader in the sedition case. His arrest drew strong criticism within the federal government's ranks — which, although, has denied involvement.

Today, a court in Islamabad sent him on a 14-day judicial remand after it rejected the police’s plea for an extension in physical.

Senior politicians — including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Raza Rabbani and Farhatullah Babar and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Musadik Malik — have deplored the sedition charge levelled against Fawad and demanded that they be dropped immediately.

Punjab elections​

The minister, in the conversation with journalists, added that he has held several meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and will be leaving for Pakistan today.

He added that after directions from the party elder, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz would commence the election campaign in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from February 1.

At a recent meeting in London, Nawaz assigned tasks related to Punjab's politics to Sanaullah and also instructed the interior minister to mobilise party workers in the province for the upcoming elections.

Maryam is also scheduled to come back to Pakistan along with Sanaullah.

The elections are expected to take place in the next three months after former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi dissolved the provincial assembly earlier this month.
www.geo.tv

Imran Khan's 'statements' may land him in jail: Rana Sanaullah

Interior minister says not in favour of PTI chief's arrest but warns against forcing hand
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...

ooooo mamaaayyyyyyy .... Dar fvck the economy ...you are busy posting IK arresting news ....
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
13,375
220
28,203
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1683839067896.png


I just want to draw your attention to this TA issued on the 3rd about “terrorists” seeking to target police installations.

Please do not let agitators join your protests, please call out and challenge anyone suspicious, report suspect activity no matter how trivial you think it is.

I know the usual people will post a laughing emoji to this post. But this will be a false flag catalyst.

Thank you.

@Jango
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan to stay in 'my cell' if jailed: Rana Sanaullah
Replies
4
Views
467
JunAkiyama
J
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rana Sanaullah insists Punjab elections won't happen on May 14
Replies
4
Views
205
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rana Sanaullah warns PTI of consequences over 'Jail Bharo Movement
Replies
1
Views
251
Fasbre2
F
undercover JIX
Rana Sanaullah rules out possibility of ‘technocratic setup’
Replies
1
Views
447
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rana Sanaullah acquitted in drugs case
Replies
4
Views
438
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom