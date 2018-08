What ? What kind of a speech is this ?



Talking about Health, Education, Children & Justice, Water, Farmers and even Balochistan. Why talk about Balochistan or Karachi ? Just give the Politicians from there some good posts and funds. Forget the common people. Who cares about them after coming into power.



You mean no Bridges, no Roads, no huge projects ? No funds for the MNAs and the MPAs ? No schemes with kickbacks ? No fleet of new bullet proof BMW SUVs ?



I don’t like this speech. Not at all.

