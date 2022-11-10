What's new

Imran Khan's sons arrive in Lahore to visit him

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
13,011
20
27,615
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1668093255655.png

PTI chairman Imran Khan’s sons Qasim and Suleman Khan— who live in the United Kingdom with their mother Jemima Goldsmith — arrived in Lahore on Thursday to visit Imran, according to PTI Lahore’s Twitter account.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal received them at Lahore airport after which the sons left for Zaman Park to see their father. Imran’s sons last visited Pakistan in 2016.

Their visit comes after the assassination attempt on him at Wazirabad last week.

Imran and other senior party leaders — including Senator Faisal Javed Khan, Ahmed Chattha, and Omer Meyer — were injured during an assassination attempt on Nov 4, 2022 when they were showered with bullets during PTI’s long march at Wazirabad’s Allahwala Chowk.

The party chairman suffered from several injuries on his legs and was treated at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore. He is currently recovering at his Zaman Park residence and plans to continue his long march.

Imran also mentioned during his interview with British television presenter Piers Morgan that his sons were “quite worried” when they came to know about the attack.

He had talked to them after reaching the hospital and also talked to his ex-wife, who was relieved to know about Imran’s safe condition.
www.dawn.com

Imran Khan's sons arrive in Lahore to visit him

Sons Qasim and Suleman visit Zaman Park to enquire after dad following the Wazirabad attack.
www.dawn.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan booed with 'ghari chor' chants in Lahore
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
865
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal condemn attack on Imran Khan in 'strongest words'
2
Replies
24
Views
448
diligence
D
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan says long march's purpose not to oust govt
Replies
10
Views
161
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
HAIDER
Deadlock persists over Wazirabad incident FIR
2
Replies
21
Views
390
kingQamaR
K
imadul
Double sword attack on Imran Khan from Supreme Court and Lahore High Court
Replies
4
Views
193
Trango Towers
Trango Towers

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom