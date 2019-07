Imran Khan's high time to get Political Lobbyist in Washington DC before US visitLobbying, any attempt by individuals or private interest groups to influence the decisions of government; in its original meaning it referred to efforts to influence the votes of legislators, generally in the lobby outside the legislative chamber. Lobbying in some form is inevitable in any political system.Foreign policy, A country's foreign policy, also called foreign relations or foreign affairs policy, consists of self-interest strategies chosen by the state to safeguard its national interests and to achieve goals within its international relations. The approaches are strategically employed to interact with other countries. With Pakistan unfortunately due to traitors of likes of Zardari to Nawaz there was no minister set in last 33 years era specifically in last 10 years of pmln.Indian lobbying in USA.The Economist referred to USINPAC in May 2015 as "the main political lobby for Indian-Americans in Washington." USINPAC is involved with the annual US business delegation to India to meet with Indian politicians, businesspeople, and newsmakers. There are numerous Indians lobbyists inside Washington from India where we Pakistani don't even have considered yet for position.Founder: Sanjay PuriWiki link https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_India_Political_Action_Committee Pakistani interests in America's capital :One major country such as important as Pakistan needs to have a voice in Washington DC. Without it the concerns of Pakistani government establishment won't be been heard.It doesn't matter if China Pakistan relations are strong, okay, you always need US Pakistani friendship at all costs. Even at a time of America leaving Afghanistan scenerio. You cannot afford to lose America at any time.Let's say you as Pakistan minister in Islamabad wants to get your point over some subject across to Washington DC but you don't have Pakistani lobbyist there? What do you do? You don't just approach from your Pakistani ambassador in Washington DC to make that action possible because he is not capable of reaching out to jurisdiction of all levels of government inside Washington. He is only civil servant at the most.This is exactly where lobbyist is needed. Let's say we want to reach out to Pompeo and only way possible is through political lobbying and even that doesn't guarantee but it's way possible for anything concrete. So I rest my case for Pakistan for not even having a minister yet alone lobbyist, it is high time for Imran Khan Pm to reconsider a political Pakistani origin lobbyist as permanent position in Pakistan diplomatic channels.