Imran Khan’s Respect Abroad

Sayfullah

Sayfullah

Sep 10, 2020
Pakistan
Canada
Today I was getting Shawarma after my University finished in Downtown Toronto. I walked into the shop and ordered a shawarma. While he was preparing the shawarma for me he asked me where I’m from. I said Pakistan. He suddenly asked about Imran Khan and if they managed to arrest him yet or not. He told me Imran Khan is a very good guy and we Pakistanis should protect him. He went all praise for Imran Khan and told us to resist against the people wanting to arrest and silence him. He told me Imran Khan spoke up to America so now they’ll try to silence him like they did to other leaders.
I was speechless seeing an Arab guy praising Imran Khan and caring more about his well being then me. He said he’s following Pakistani politics closely because of Imran Khan. I had a moment of pride being Pakistani when the Arab guy said all this but, it quickly faded away knowing who’s in power in Pakistan right now.

This is the type of leader I want of my country. I want a leader that’s well known and respected by the world. Imran Khan has his short falls but he had leadership characteristics and presented him self as a leader whereas now our so called “leaders” are calling us beggars in public. Imran Khan has managed to be respected worldwide by everyone.
The Prime Minister of a Country’s first job is to REPRESENT the people. Imran Khan has represented us in such a way that just saying your Pakistani gets you a huge amount of respect from people.
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

Oct 6, 2016
Pakistan
Pakistan
-=virus=- said:
so basically some random arab kebab guy muttered a bit of blah and aap to mashallah seedhai chand pe phonch gai.. tsk
db575edd872bdcbf7deab53b72be63771a66814c_hq.gif
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

May 10, 2021
Pakistan
Pakistan
That's exactly why he was removed
Arab are into love with israel and being liberal now and Khan was being inspiration for them could spark rebellion against their authoritarian governments
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

May 20, 2011
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
It is a fact, so many of my customers, mostly white English also know awful lot about IK.
They all talk good about him, and all know he would be pulled down by the corrupt thugs.
Some arab guys I have come across said the same thing like OP narrated. Arab public are taking close interest in Pakistan's politics due to Imran Khan.

I had a White colleague , we used to talk about Pakistani politics during lunch breaks etc before the last elections. He said to me that if IK wins, the corrupt thugs would either pull him down or kill him. He wouldn't be allowed to do anything against corruption.
The guy was a PHD, he was right, the current situation bearing all the marks of what he used to discuss with me.
 
Srinivas

Srinivas

Sep 20, 2009
India
India
IK supporters are obsessed with global popularity it seems, why would world media pick up internal drama of Pakistan?

IK supporters tried their hand in Mecca got themselves Jailed by Saudies.
Same happened in Turkey, when they tried to do rukus. Now Canada?
 
Jango

Jango

Sep 12, 2010
Pakistan
Pakistan
-=virus=- said:
so basically some random arab kebab guy muttered a bit of blah and aap to mashallah seedhai chand pe phonch gai.. tsk
Aap logon ko bara interest hai hamaray internal politics main. Kia raaz hai is ka?

Don't have enough crap going on in your own turf?

Srinivas said:
IK supporters are obsessed with global popularity it seems, why would world media pick up internal drama of Pakistan?

IK supporters tried their hand in Mecca got themselves Jailed by Saudies.
Same happened in Turkey, when they tried to do rukus. Now Canada?
Example 2

@Wood is example 3.

Either you guys have waaayyyy too much time on your hands, or the level of obsession is off the charts.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

May 21, 2006
Pakistan
United States
Even in US, for some reason, Arabs love him so much .....
 
Sayfullah

Sayfullah

Sep 10, 2020
Pakistan
Canada
Srinivas said:
IK supporters are obsessed with global popularity it seems, why would world media pick up internal drama of Pakistan?

IK supporters tried their hand in Mecca got themselves Jailed by Saudies.
Same happened in Turkey, when they tried to do rukus. Now Canada?
Worry about your own shithole India. Go build some toilets bhakt.

-=virus=- said:
so basically some random arab kebab guy muttered a bit of blah and aap to mashallah seedhai chand pe phonch gai.. tsk
You Indians don’t even get that. Your rep is only taking baths in cow dung

Imran Khan increased our soft power in the world. People don’t think of this as much but it’s a big thing. Other countries try getting this soft power by investing in TV shows like Turkey did with Ertugrul while we gained the same soft power just by having IK as PM.
 
TheDarkKnight

TheDarkKnight

Jun 2, 2012
Pakistan
United States
Srinivas said:
IK supporters are obsessed with global popularity it seems, why would world media pick up internal drama of Pakistan?

IK supporters tried their hand in Mecca got themselves Jailed by Saudies.
Same happened in Turkey, when they tried to do rukus. Now Canada?
He seriously has Indians behinds on fire to make Modi apologists like you come to PDF and participate in useless Pakistani political discussions like a sore loser. Get a life - you have a country of one billion plus whose politics should have enough issues for your interest.
 

