Imran Khan’s Respect Abroad

Today I was getting Shawarma after my University finished in Downtown Toronto. I walked into the shop and ordered a shawarma. While he was preparing the shawarma for me he asked me where I’m from. I said Pakistan. He suddenly asked about Imran Khan and if they managed to arrest him yet or not. He told me Imran Khan is a very good guy and we Pakistanis should protect him. He went all praise for Imran Khan and told us to resist against the people wanting to arrest and silence him. He told me Imran Khan spoke up to America so now they’ll try to silence him like they did to other leaders.

I was speechless seeing an Arab guy praising Imran Khan and caring more about his well being then me. He said he’s following Pakistani politics closely because of Imran Khan. I had a moment of pride being Pakistani when the Arab guy said all this but, it quickly faded away knowing who’s in power in Pakistan right now.



This is the type of leader I want of my country. I want a leader that’s well known and respected by the world. Imran Khan has his short falls but he had leadership characteristics and presented him self as a leader whereas now our so called “leaders” are calling us beggars in public. Imran Khan has managed to be respected worldwide by everyone.

The Prime Minister of a Country’s first job is to REPRESENT the people. Imran Khan has represented us in such a way that just saying your Pakistani gets you a huge amount of respect from people.