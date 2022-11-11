What's new

Imran Khan’s removal as PTI chief: LHC bench recommends formation of larger bench

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
13,028
20
27,666
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Case file referred to chief justice of high court
1668163332728.png

A Lahore High Court (LHC) bench has recommended the chief justice form a larger bench on a petition to remove Imran Khan from the post of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi on Friday heard the petition filed by Advocate Mohammed Afaq to remove Imran Khan from the post of PTI chief in which the federal government, election commission, and Imran Khan were nominated as respondents.

The petition maintained that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified the former premier. Hence, he had no legal standing to continue as the chairman of PTI.

The petitioner requested the court to remove ex-PM as the party chief with an order of appointment of a new individual.

After conclusion of arguments, the bench sent the case file to the chief justice with the recommendation to constitute a larger bench to hear the matter.

On October 21, the ECP disqualified Imran Khan from holding his MNA seat after it found him guilty of corrupt practices.

Afterward, Imran had approached the Islamabad High Court for revocation of disqualification verdict.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Imran Khan’s removal as PTI chief: LHC bench recommends formation of larger bench

Case file referred to chief justice of high court
www.samaaenglish.tv
 
Bengal71

Bengal71

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2018
3,541
-11
4,202
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Australia
Pakistan's judiciary is doing circus, so is the military. In the past they disqualified Nawaz too from his party. How can court disqualify the leader of a party? If they're holding government positions then I can understand.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
LHC admits petition seeking removal of Imran Khan as PTI chief
Replies
0
Views
71
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ghazi52
IHC larger bench to try Imran for contempt
Replies
3
Views
632
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Azadi March': SC to hear govt's contempt plea against Imran Khan
Replies
0
Views
131
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ghazi52
No bar on Imran from contesting election: IHC chief justice
Replies
7
Views
176
RealNapster
RealNapster
ghazi52
Maryam’s passport not required, NAB tells LHC
Replies
13
Views
407
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom