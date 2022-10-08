muhammadhafeezmalik
Imran Khan's rating at the polls is higher than ever, from 33% to 51% today.: IRIS comes to rescue again
Believe it or not but political propaganda and deliberate dissemination of exaggerated & fabricated news is one the main reasons why we are not progressing. It has weakened our socialization process, greatly damaged media freedom and now pushing us into conflict and violence.
"War against Propaganda & lies." Propaganda & Misinformation are our worst enemies and we've been taking them lightly, but not anymore. In this thread we'll try and identify atleast 1 Propagandaist individual as well as groups, everyday.
"State sponsored Propaganda." (Since images/pics make content simple and easier to understand, I'll try to explain everything using photos.) Name: Ms Andleeb Abbas. CEO : (Previously Known) IMS Knowledge Franklin Covey Pak. Now: FranklinCovey (Pak) Global Knowledge
FranklinCovey (Pakistan) Global Knowledge. 1) Ms Maryam joined IMC knowledge as lead Trainer on Oct 2014, she was made Managing Partner in 2018. 2) Ms Huma also joined IMC knowledge as lead Trainer on Oct 2014, she was made Managing Partner in 2018.
Also, IRIS Co-founders.
IRIS Communications Profile. Owner : Ms Huma Maqsood Founded: 1997 Website : 1998 Registration: 2004 Turnover : $2.5 Million. Now the question is, exactly what IRIS do?
IRIS Communication has been conducting Fake/False surveys since past almost 10 years. Here a few examples of their fake surverys. Bonus content: IK sharing "dude, trust me" stats.
Ms Huma Maqbool conducts these surverys, let's see what she has on her timeline. Also notice the profiles of those promoting these scores, this is how State sponsored Propaganda looks like.
I'm not calling it a "State sponsored Propaganda" merely because they're sharing these misleading surveys, I'm saying this because i have the "RECEIPTS".
Reminder: IRIS Communications was paid with the money received in one of the accounts PTI disowned in Foreign Funding case.
Research by: https://twitter.com/OmniscientXo
