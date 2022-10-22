What's new

Imran Khan's press talk with Azam Khan after his Custodial Torture [Videos]

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1583829039059722240

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1583827555676999681

Criminal Generals, judges and politicians are now more-than-ever confident that they are safe and secure; nothing will happen to them; and they can continue with their treasonous crimes. Pakistan is in a long dark tunnel, with no visible light.
 
With so much public support including Lawyers, bar councils, students, trade bodies, people of all shades, Imran Khan attitude is still apologetic, lacks the agrression (as he is up against a Mafia, rather Mafias), the pacifist, peacenik gesture needs to go, Mafias don't listen to such pacifist talks, they need to be taken by the horns...

And to whom he is talking to all this, Mafias political and non civilians Khakis will not listen to his overtures, talks of peace, talks and more talks. Time to walk the talk, too much of talks and procrastination has already taken its toll, some actions and less talks are need of the hour.
 
N.Siddiqui said:
With so much public support including Lawyers, bar councils, students, trade bodies, people of all shades, Imran Khan attitude is still apologetic, lacks the agrression (as he is up against a Mafia, rather Mafias), the pacifist, peacenik gesture needs to go, Mafias don't listen to such pacifist talks, they need to be taken by the horns...

And to whom he is talking to all this, Mafias political and non civilians Khakis will not listen to his overtures, talks of peace, talks and more talks. Time to walk the talk, too much of talks and procrastination has already taken its toll, some actions and less talks are need of the hour.
The economy keeps falling. Let Shahbaz Sharif fully screw up the economy.
 

