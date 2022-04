MisterSyed said: if that happens and IK comes forward with proof , this country will get a massive software and hardware update. Same level as Iranian Revolution. Click to expand...

Our so-called establishment hasn't learned from their past mistakes and they still rely on heavy hand tactics, case in point is the recent kidnappings of social media activists. I mean instead of understanding the gravity of their mistakes in supporting an imported government, they are trying to silence the voice of those that have always stood up in support of the armed forces and judiciary of Pakistan. In fact to this date, IK keeps saying to its supporters not to target the army or any other state institution. But how long will IK be able to keep this stance specially when the other side is hell-bent on becoming a party remains to be seen.I can only pray that some sense prevails in our power corridors because if God forbid it does not, we will all be losers in the end and only the enemies of Pakistan will be the winners.