What's new

Imran Khan's long march will be treated as per law: Saad

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,221
19
26,442
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1663946421145.png

Minister of Railways and Aviation Khwaja Saad Rafique on Friday said that 30 million Pakistanis are suffering because of the flood and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has "no shame" as he wants to hold a long march in this situation.

Saad Rafique said PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s long march will be treated as per the law.

Talking to media outside Accountability Court, he said, "Imran Khan has a long tongue which no one can catch, avoid the bad-mouthed and take action against innocent people."

While talking about the Punjab government, Saad Rafique said that he does not know anything about it and told the reporters to ask the person who said it.

Addressing the rumours about changing Miftah Ismail as Finance Minister, he said that he has seen it on social media and has no idea about it.

Earlier, the Accountability Court heard the case of Paragon Housing Society Reference and adjourned the hearing till October 12. The court ordered the investigation officer if he has anything regarding the suspect then he should bring it to the court.
dunyanews.tv

Imran Khan's long march will be treated as per law: Saad

Saad Rafique said PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s long march will be treated as per the law.
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Elections will not be held if govt is pushed out of power: Saad Rafique
Replies
6
Views
314
Stealth
Stealth
ghazi52
Imran Khan vows to lead another round of street protests against coalition govt
Replies
0
Views
151
ghazi52
ghazi52
muhammadhafeezmalik
Imran admits PTI protesters ‘also had pistols’ during long march
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
2K
Mugen
Mugen
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IMRAN KHAN GETS PRE-ARREST BAIL IN AZADI MARCH CASES
Replies
10
Views
427
Jungibaaz
Jungibaaz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Turning down speculations, coalition govt decides to complete tenure
Replies
2
Views
236
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom