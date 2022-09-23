Imran Khan's long march will be treated as per law: Saad Saad Rafique said PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s long march will be treated as per the law.

Minister of Railways and Aviation Khwaja Saad Rafique on Friday said that 30 million Pakistanis are suffering because of the flood and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has "no shame" as he wants to hold a long march in this situation.Saad Rafique said PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s long march will be treated as per the law.Talking to media outside Accountability Court, he said, "Imran Khan has a long tongue which no one can catch, avoid the bad-mouthed and take action against innocent people."While talking about the Punjab government, Saad Rafique said that he does not know anything about it and told the reporters to ask the person who said it.Addressing the rumours about changing Miftah Ismail as Finance Minister, he said that he has seen it on social media and has no idea about it.Earlier, the Accountability Court heard the case of Paragon Housing Society Reference and adjourned the hearing till October 12. The court ordered the investigation officer if he has anything regarding the suspect then he should bring it to the court.