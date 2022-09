NSC decides to issue strong demarche to unnamed country over 'threat letter' Terms it "blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan by the country in question".

this leak only confirms that Donald Lu threatened establishment to oust Imran Khan govt.N league doing own goal by celebrating this. patwarism at its finest.---NSC termed language used by Donald Lu 'unacceptable' and 'undiplomatic' and issued a demarche to US embassy.NSC official statement: