Firstly, for the record, I have supported Imran Khan in the 2018 elections and want him to complete his agenda and his term. I believe this is not because Imran Khan is so great--but because the alternatives are even worse. Plus, some fresh blood is not so bad once in a while. BUT... the 3 videos posted below reflect a few major points:1) Ayaz Amir and Haroon ul Rashid criticizing Imran's choice for Punjab Chief Minister (Mr. Buzdar). Both have been Imran's supporters (by default, like me) but are very upset with Imran's choice.2) Ayaz Amir takes Imran to task for focusing so much, so early on the so-called 'austerity' measures3) Kamran Khan exposes Imran Khan's lack of temper control and even Haroon says that once Imran confided to him something like 'how can I be a good leader with such a mighty ego?'There should not be a blank check for Imran Khan. But I am hoping and praying for his success. I really am.