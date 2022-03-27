What's new

Imran Khan's Islamabad Rally - امربالمعروف - Updates & Discussion

Looks massive. Have few powerful people miscalculated by trying to become "neutral"? If PM enjoys such huge Public support, is this whole drama on no-cobfidence worth it ? Especially during these troubling times.
 
With every passing moment, opposition seems to be in a "damned if you do, damned if you don't" situation. If Imran wins, he will come out more popular for an early election. If he loses, he will take this momentum into the election while opposition has to deal with the economy.
 
IK is fighting hard, for the progress, sovereignty and honor of Pakistan.

Must support him in all possible ways. Though, things are not very bright.

All is consequence of an indispensable and unavoidable conflict with the Establishment.
 
Though IK will loose vote of no confidence but surely PTI is strongly gearing up for the next elections and sympathy vote will now be with IK. Only problem will be Central Punjab (Lahore region in particular) where PMLN is immensly strong.
 
Salza said:
Though IK will loose vote of no confidence but surely PTI is strongly gearing up for the next elections and sympathy vote will now be with IK. Only problem will be Central Punjab (Lahore region in particular) where PMLN is immensly strong.
Click to expand...
I want PTI to lose this motion as I really feel they'll come back stronger next time
6 month election campaign can do wonders
 
Sainthood 101 said:
I want PTI to lose this motion as I really feel they'll come back stronger next time
6 month election campaign can do wonders
Click to expand...
bro if he loses this motion of no confidence, it will be very hard for him to even become a formidable opponent. Most of the electable will jump boat and as much as we all would love to see genuine people winning but the public is filled with sellouts and idiots. He will loose everything , its all a game of perception.
 

