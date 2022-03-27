Imran Khan's Islamabad Rally - امربالمعروف - Updates & Discussion

Chacha_Facebooka
And he's not a thieving crook unlike the other party leaders.His enjoying some sincere support inside Pakistan compared to some puppets because the man is a geninue patriot. He bleeds Pakistan and dies on that hill
True but if turncoats' calculus depended on drop in Imran's popularity then this will give them food for thought.No confidence vote main jalsay k size sa koi farq nhi parta agar MNAs puray na hon to
I want PTI to lose this motion as I really feel they'll come back stronger next timeThough IK will loose vote of no confidence but surely PTI is strongly gearing up for the next elections and sympathy vote will now be with IK. Only problem will be Central Punjab (Lahore region in particular) where PMLN is immensly strong.
i also think the same this whole scenario helped him gain sympathy and may get 2/3rd majority and end 18 amendment.I want PTI to lose this motion as I really feel they'll come back stronger next time
6 month election campaign can do wonders
Bad for the countryi also think the same this whole scenario helped him gain sympathy and may get 2/3rd majority and end 18 amendment.
bro if he loses this motion of no confidence, it will be very hard for him to even become a formidable opponent. Most of the electable will jump boat and as much as we all would love to see genuine people winning but the public is filled with sellouts and idiots. He will loose everything , its all a game of perception.I want PTI to lose this motion as I really feel they'll come back stronger next time
