Imran Khan and his cabinet ministers have made Pakistan a laughing stock on KAshmir issue.While Imran Khan wants Pakistani public to protest while are allowing access to Indian airlines and goods to go into Afghanistan.After sharing with media they are going ahead with airspace ban. The jerk Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood made u turn sattement making Pakistanis look like indecisive and cowardly.While Pakistanis are angry on the foreign policy front, the main person responsible to interact the world with Pakistans' concerns in Occupied Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has shamelessly opposed the airspace ban for India as well as Afghan transit trade.Imran Khan govt. giving this diplomatic lollipop while helping India keep its aviation sector afloat is not going to work with Pakistani public.