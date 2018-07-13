/ Register

  • Friday, July 13, 2018

Imran Khan's Illegitimate Indian Kids.....

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Maarkhoor, Jul 13, 2018 at 10:57 AM.

Page 1 of 2
  1. Jul 13, 2018 at 10:57 AM #1
    Maarkhoor

    Maarkhoor ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,786
    Joined:
    Aug 24, 2015
    Ratings:
    +43 / 16,140 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Reham Khan's tell-all book on Imran Khan: Illegitimate Indian kids, liaison with a bollywood actress, PM Modi and more...

    Imran Khan, the flamboyant talisman who led Pakistan to the famous Cricket World Cup triumph in 1992, has been accused of living "a bizarre life". The former wife of the cricketer-turned-vociferous politician has alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was fond of ?sex, drugs and rock ?n? roll? and a father of "illegitimate children", including a few Indians. Imran Khan's second wife Reham Khan, whom he divorced 10 months after tying the knot in 2015, has made these startling claims in her autobiography titled "Reham Khan".
    Notably, the book also features Prime Minister Narendra Modi and makes a tangential reference of him, according to an IE report. The startling allegations come days ahead of the Pakistan parliamentary and provincial assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held on July 25, 2018. Imran has claimed that his party has good chances of emerging victorious.
    [​IMG]

    Take a look at Reham Khan's book



    It's out! Available in paperback in the UK and select territories. Available worldwide in Ebook format at https://t.co/h7hzkZFePdhttps://t.co/h7hzkZFePd



    ? Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) July 12, 2018

    Earlier, Reham had accused Imran of cheating on her with Bushra, whom the legendary cricketer married after divorcing her. Imran's first wife was Jemima Goldsmith. In her autobiography, Reham alleges that Imran can't read the Quran and even believes in black magic. Reham further said Imran himself had confessed to her that he has illegitimate children, ?five in total?, from India, the eldest of them being 34 years old.

    Reham also wrote in her book that she had cited the example of PM Narendra Modi to Khan when it was clear to Imran that he was not going to dislodge Nawaz Sharif through street protests. ?I would gently and repeatedly give the example of Modi, the Indian Prime Minister, who was chief minister of Gujarat State for a decade and then elected to the top job, because of his seemingly strong governance record, despite all the negative baggage.?

    Reham has also claimed that Khan told her about a liaison with a Bollywood star of the 1970s. The Bollywood star, who is not named in the book, but described as the ?sexiest star? of that decade and a ?bombshell?, had apparently dismissed her experience with Khan as ?naam baray aur darshan chotay?.

    Reham, a former journalist, vividly talks about an array of issues, ranging from Imran?s eating habits to his purported sexuality. The book talks about Imran's fondness of black magic in detail how Imran rubbed ?black dal? all over his body because he had been advised to do that by a ?pir?, and how the drawers in his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad were full of amulets and other ?voodoo? stuff.
    https://www.msn.com/en-ae/news/worl...nd-more/ar-AAA0c6B?li=AAaWeYc&ocid=spartanntp
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Jul 13, 2018 at 11:15 AM #2
    lastofthepatriots

    lastofthepatriots SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,408
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2015
    Ratings:
    +9 / 9,614 / -27
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Imran Khan Hindu najaiz aulaad:

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    ?????
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 7
  3. Jul 13, 2018 at 11:17 AM #3
    Canuck786

    Canuck786 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    472
    Joined:
    Mar 29, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 424 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    Could this a reference to Nazia and Zohaib Hassan?
     
  4. Jul 13, 2018 at 11:19 AM #4
    Kabira

    Kabira ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,532
    Joined:
    Jul 12, 2014
    Ratings:
    +11 / 8,157 / -23
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    :rofl::rofl:
     
  5. Jul 13, 2018 at 11:19 AM #5
    Canuck786

    Canuck786 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    472
    Joined:
    Mar 29, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 424 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    I must confess though, reading this book has left me h0rny as fcuk!
     
  6. Jul 13, 2018 at 11:24 AM #6
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,258
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 18,050 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Finding Nemo !!
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  7. Jul 13, 2018 at 11:30 AM #7
    slapshot

    slapshot FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,581
    Joined:
    Dec 8, 2011
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,980 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    :lol: She seems really pissed and wants to hurt his ego. This surly is an Ex from Hell for khan:agree:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  8. Jul 13, 2018 at 11:41 AM #8
    Clutch

    Clutch SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,889
    Joined:
    Aug 3, 2008
    Ratings:
    +4 / 4,931 / -1
    This is just tabloid junk... This woman has lost her mind..
    Look at her latest video now trying act like Imran's current wife
    .. something is mentally wrong with her..

     
  9. Jul 13, 2018 at 11:42 AM #9
    Complex Variable

    Complex Variable FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    72
    Joined:
    Mar 9, 2015
    Ratings:
    +0 / 35 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Denmark
    Stupid... which husband tells his newly wed wife about past affairs and illegitimate kids ?
     
  10. Jul 13, 2018 at 11:43 AM #10
    Canuck786

    Canuck786 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    472
    Joined:
    Mar 29, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 424 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    He should stick to the old adage of FANTA (Fcuk And Never Touch Again). He has opted to getting married and then divorced often instead. In that, you might get a whistle blower for a wife of which Reham Khan seems to be the case.
     
  11. Jul 13, 2018 at 11:45 AM #11
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    28,451
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 43,242 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Hanif Abbasi, s investment destroyed sadly he will see her fall after he goes to jaill :-(
     
  12. Jul 13, 2018 at 11:49 AM #12
    Canuck786

    Canuck786 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    472
    Joined:
    Mar 29, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 424 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    Chill @Zibago ! It's not time for politics right now. Get into the gist of the moment for a bit.
     
  13. Jul 13, 2018 at 11:58 AM #13
    Hareeb

    Hareeb FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,235
    Joined:
    Nov 9, 2016
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,673 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Witch.
     
  14. Jul 13, 2018 at 12:01 PM #14
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    39,637
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +32 / 68,862 / -34
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    ye to mujhy forst day se imran khan ka bacha lagta tha
    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  15. Jul 13, 2018 at 12:07 PM #15
    Maarkhoor

    Maarkhoor ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,786
    Joined:
    Aug 24, 2015
    Ratings:
    +43 / 16,140 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    She wrote in her book once Khan himself admitted that he is the biggest Ch@tiya...
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Page 1 of 2
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 8 (Users: 2, Guests: 6)
  1. khawaja07