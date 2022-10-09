What's new

Imran Khan's Helicopter makes Emergency Landing after developing Technical Fault near Rawalpindi

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
2,923
2
6,517
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
63425a3fdf7e7.jpg


RAWALPINDI: A helicopter in which Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was traveling made an emergency landing near Adiala village, some 20 kilometres away from the Rawalpindi city area, on Saturday after developing some technical fault.

The PTI chairman, who was returning to the capital after addressing a public meeting at Dera Ismail Khan in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government-owned helicopter, was taken to his Banigala residence by a car amid tight security.

The car in which Mr Khan travelled to his home had been brought from the residence of Punjab Law Minister Basharat Raja.

There are conflicting views about the causes of the emergency landing as some police officials, who reached the spot after getting the news, claimed that the helicopter was forced to make the emergency landing due to “shortage of fuel” whereas another source in the police said that the helicopter had developed some mechanical fault.

Soon after the safe landing, the PTI chairman disembarked from the helicopter and started strolling on the ground. In the meantime, some villagers, mostly the young boys, gathered around him and started chat with him.

The PTI chairman was informed that he had landed in the constituency of former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

www.dawn.com

Imran’s helicopter makes emergency landing

There are conflicting views about the causes of the emergency landing.
www.dawn.com
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
2,923
2
6,517
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
NAB presents list of 1,800 defaulters to PAC
Replies
0
Views
124
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
HAIDER
PML-N ACTIVATES ‘STRATEGIC MEDIA CELL’ TO MALIGN IMRAN KHAN, PTI
Replies
9
Views
266
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran directs authorities concerned to shift Gill to Rawalpindi hospital
Replies
11
Views
368
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Plan ready to put Imran Khan under house arrest
Replies
2
Views
55
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan trains guns on ‘neutrals’ with claims of actions against PTI at their behest
Replies
4
Views
330
ACE OF HEARTS
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom