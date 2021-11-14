Imran Khan’s Govt and Violent Tax Policies | Raise your concerns

StormBreaker said: All I see in your post is hiding behind the reasons this govt has declared for justification.



StormBreaker said: In Pak, And My city especially (KHI), We are heading to ultimate collapse, No directions, Everything is being distributed to these mafias in the name of tax collection, All development budget ends up in corruption, I am a taxpayer and so was my father. But the way this country is heading, No benefits, Just rip us off our hard earned money, But don’t show us any future.



Chip prices have doubled, But that’s the excuse Toyota uses to increase 8+ lacs on shi**y corolla dabba within a year.



I didn't quote the government bro, it is what's happening on ground.Alot of the things are unfair, but is there another way?Let meI can tell you with absolute certainty that government did everything it can to avoid the supplement budget recently passed, it sat on it for months not reviving the IMF programme because of it.It gave up because we can not sustain ourselves anymore without IMF.I agree with you on karachi. Have you ever wondered why wheat is sold at a much higher prices in Karachi?You must have heard how much provincial government spends on karachi?Regarding choice of automobiles there are far more options now than before. In just 3 years there are 3-4 more players.Not just chips, everything that goes in building a car has gone up even plastics has increased almost 50% let alone aluminium etc.