Imran Khan’s Govt and Violent Tax Policies | Raise your concerns

This thread’s purpose is to highlight the horrendous, Unjustified crimes that are being committed by the current Govt in the name of Taxation.

I am extremely pissed off on many blunders the government is committing, PTA abnormal taxation, Stopping imports of vehicles but at the same time letting these filthy rich Royal families control the auto industry and vehemently increasing auto prices every second week with no check and balance.




My request to mods, This thread has got nothing to do Personal grudges against IK or anyone, No !

We as citizens of Pakistan have got all rights to constructively criticize the government as we are the people and not slaves. If PDF is a “Free platform”, Consider this a thread of the free people.
Crypto ke sath alag jihalat wala sulook kar rahe hain.
 
Imran Khan said:
and they say pakistanis did not pay taxes too :lol:
I would love to break his nose with my knee. Kaise “gad**y” ko banadia hai awam ne PM.

No direction, Directionless state, No future, Ruined, Economic collapse, Mafias still in control of everything, Awam is jahil and Has no speaking power, No one cares, Bas rona sab shuro hojatay hain “Gurbat barh rahi hai”, There should be an uprising, Peaceful yet strong protest against this shi**y government.

All they can do is make life tougher for middle class.

Qanoon sirf gharib ko faida deta hai, Ameer khareed leta hai, We are left in the middle, Under the intensity of the antique book of law
 
StormBreaker said:
I would love to break his nose with my knee. Kaise “gad**y” ko banadia hai awam ne PM.

No direction, Directionless state, No future, Ruined, Economic collapse, Mafias still in control of everything, Awam is jahil and Has no speaking power, No one cares, Bas rona sab shuro hojatay hain “Gurbat barh rahi hai”, There should be an uprising, Peaceful yet strong protest against this shi**y government.

All they can do is make life tougher for middle class.

Qanoon sirf gharib ko faida deta hai, Ameer khareed leta hai, We are left in the middle, Under the intensity of the antique book of law
every grain of rice / wheat we eat is taxed . every time we flush toilet its paid by our money what they want from us more ?:partay:
 
Patriot forever

StormBreaker said:
This thread’s purpose is to highlight the horrendous, Unjustified crimes that are being committed by the current Govt in the name of Taxation.

I am extremely pissed off on many blunders the government is committing, PTA abnormal taxation, Stopping imports of vehicles but at the same time letting these filthy rich Royal families control the auto industry and vehemently increasing auto prices every second week with no check and balance.




My request to mods, This thread has got nothing to do Personal grudges against IK or anyone, No !

We as citizens of Pakistan have got all rights to constructively criticize the government as we are the people and not slaves. If PDF is a “Free platform”, Consider this a thread of the free people.
Crypto ke sath alag jihalat wala sulook kar rahe hain.
PTA taxation is the reason why we have 22 million phones being assembled in Pakistan.

Auto prices are going haywire across the globe, with chip shortages and aluminium steel prices shyrockering. On average car prices have increased upto 25% across the globe.

Our auto sales are highest, if it wasn't for the taxation they would have easily doubled. We simply can not import everything while selling socks, jumpers and kinnows.

You choose the wrong things to criticise.


Regarding crypto have you looked at the recent fraud?
Do you really think that common people like you are me are responsible for $20b, 80% of it is money laundering.
Unless we have firm regulations in place it is better to tread carefully.
 
Flight of falcon

StormBreaker said:
I would love to break his nose with my knee. Kaise “gad**y” ko banadia hai awam ne PM.

No direction, Directionless state, No future, Ruined, Economic collapse, Mafias still in control of everything, Awam is jahil and Has no speaking power, No one cares, Bas rona sab shuro hojatay hain “Gurbat barh rahi hai”, There should be an uprising, Peaceful yet strong protest against this shi**y government.

All they can do is make life tougher for middle class.

Qanoon sirf gharib ko faida deta hai, Ameer khareed leta hai, We are left in the middle, Under the intensity of the antique book of law
Right they should have picked an idiot with an IQ of 10 to be the prime minister.

Let me guess you are another non tax paying business man who is burned because you have to pay taxes? Buddy we pay 40% tax here in Canada and we pay even on an ambulance bill.

So shut up and pay taxes. IK is the first ever person to have balls to go after tax cheaters. Putting ban on imported vehicles is bad ?? Really ?Obviously you are clue less about even basic economic facts in Pakistan.
Pakistanis are importing cheese and fruits and vegetables.....Tax them 1000 percent. There are plenty of substitutes available....no body will die from not eating Kellogg's cornflakes...
I am raising my concern..

.Over seas Pakistanis are tired of sending money so these non tax paying haramis live off our remittances.....Force them to pay tax and confiscate their houses if they done.
 
Patriot forever said:
PTA taxation is the reason why we have 22 million phones being assembled in Pakistan.

Auto prices are going haywire across the globe, with chip shortages and aluminium steel prices shyrockering. On average car prices have increased upto 25% across the globe.

Our auto sales are highest, if it wasn't for the taxation they would have easily doubled. We simply can not import everything while selling socks, jumpers and kinnows.

You choose the wrong things to criticise.


Regarding crypto have you looked at the recent fraud?
Do you really think that common people like you are me are responsible for $20b, 80% of it is money laundering.
Unless we have firm regulations in place it is better to tread carefully.
do our suzuki /toyota /honda garbage cars have any chip in them ? :lol: only chip i find in them is 16gb memory chip which i forget inside the car .
 
Patriot forever said:
PTA taxation is the reason why we have 22 million phones being assembled in Pakistan.

Auto prices are going haywire across the globe, with chip shortages and aluminium steel prices shyrockering. On average car prices have increased upto 25% across the globe.

Our auto sales are highest, if it wasn't for the taxation they would have easily doubled. We simply can not import everything while selling socks, jumpers and kinnows.

You choose the wrong things to criticise.


Regarding crypto have you looked at the recent fraud?
Do you really think that common people like you are me are responsible for $20b, 80% of it is money laundering.
Unless we have firm regulations in place it is better to tread carefully.
All I see in your post is hiding behind the reasons this govt has declared for justification.

There is also something that is known as “Is this justified ?”
 
Flight of falcon said:
Right they should have picked an idiot with an IQ of 10 to be the prime minister.

Let me guess you are another non tax paying business man who is burned because you have to pay taxes? Buddy we pay 40% tax here in Canada and we pay even on an ambulance bill.

So shut up and pay taxes. IK is the first ever person to have balls to go after tax cheaters. Putting ban on imported vehicles is bad ?? Really ?Obviously you are clue less about even basic economic facts in Pakistan.
Pakistanis are importing cheese and fruits and vegetables.....Tax them 1000 percent. There are plenty of substitutes available....no body will die from not eating Kellogg's cornflakes...
I am raising my concern..

.Over seas Pakistanis are tired of sending money so these non tax paying haramis live off our remittances.....Force them to pay tax and confiscate their houses if they done.
Shut up & Get lost with your sh*t half mind.

Cananda is a different story, US is a different Story.

In Pak, And My city especially (KHI), We are heading to ultimate collapse, No directions, Everything is being distributed to these mafias in the name of tax collection, All development budget ends up in corruption, I am a taxpayer and so was my father. But the way this country is heading, No benefits, Just rip us off our hard earned money, But don’t show us any future.
Patriot forever said:
PTA taxation is the reason why we have 22 million phones being assembled in Pakistan.

Auto prices are going haywire across the globe, with chip shortages and aluminium steel prices shyrockering. On average car prices have increased upto 25% across the globe.

Our auto sales are highest, if it wasn't for the taxation they would have easily doubled. We simply can not import everything while selling socks, jumpers and kinnows.

You choose the wrong things to criticise.


Regarding crypto have you looked at the recent fraud?
Do you really think that common people like you are me are responsible for $20b, 80% of it is money laundering.
Unless we have firm regulations in place it is better to tread carefully.
Chip prices have doubled, But that’s the excuse Toyota uses to increase 8+ lacs on shi**y corolla dabba within a year.

Please, It’s people like you in masses, The reason why These feudals get away with corrupt businesses.
Flight of falcon said:
Right they should have picked an idiot with an IQ of 10 to be the prime minister.

Let me guess you are another non tax paying business man who is burned because you have to pay taxes? Buddy we pay 40% tax here in Canada and we pay even on an ambulance bill.

So shut up and pay taxes. IK is the first ever person to have balls to go after tax cheaters. Putting ban on imported vehicles is bad ?? Really ?Obviously you are clue less about even basic economic facts in Pakistan.
Pakistanis are importing cheese and fruits and vegetables.....Tax them 1000 percent. There are plenty of substitutes available....no body will die from not eating Kellogg's cornflakes...
I am raising my concern..

.Over seas Pakistanis are tired of sending money so these non tax paying haramis live off our remittances.....Force them to pay tax and confiscate their houses if they done.
As for discouraging imports, The local industry is almost nill in terms of production, Nothinf of quality grows here except for some consumables.
 
Imran Khan is the worst thing happened to Pakistan. He has taken the country at least 30 years back with his shitty and incompetent policies.

Incompetency is a nuisance and the worst thing is that it has NO CURE !!
 
StormBreaker said:
Shut up & Get lost with your sh*t half mind.

Cananda is a different story, US is a different Story.

In Pak, And My city especially (KHI), We are heading to ultimate collapse, No directions, Everything is being distributed to these mafias in the name of tax collection, All development budget ends up in corruption, I am a taxpayer and so was my father. But the way this country is heading, No benefits, Just rip us off our hard earned money, But don’t show us any future.

Chip prices have doubled, But that’s the excuse Toyota uses to increase 8+ lacs on shi**y corolla dabba within a year.

Please, It’s people like you in masses, The reason why These feudals get away with corrupt businesses.

As for discouraging imports, The local industry is almost nill in terms of production, Nothinf of quality grows here except for some consumables.
I got banned 1000 times before for using a word that moderators don’t like. That word suits you perfectly.

I am from Karachi. Situation is 100 times better than it was 3 years ago. A lot of work needs to be done but change takes time.

you should dig out Bhutto and throw him in sea if you want any change. It was Khusra Altaf and Bhutto Tubbar that destroyed Karachi not IK.

In your spare time do study economics for dummies to understand basic economic issues . Will make you feel smarter …

Economics For Dummies : Flynn, Sean Masaki: Amazon.ca: Books

M.SAAD said:
Imran Khan is the worst thing happened to Pakistan. He has taken the country at least 30 years back with his shitty and incompetent policies.

Incompetency is a nuisance and the worst thing is that it has NO CURE !!
Add him to my disliked word …
 
Sainthood 101 said:
How do you know? Where's the evidence for it except for rants?
The current state of Pak's economy, the inflation levels, law and order situation, industry and business sectors, giving free hand to establishment, rising unemployment levels, etc. to name a few.
 
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
2,470
4
4,694
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
StormBreaker said:
All I see in your post is hiding behind the reasons this govt has declared for justification.

There is also something that is known as “Is this justified ?”
I didn't quote the government bro, it is what's happening on ground.

Alot of the things are unfair, but is there another way?

Let me
I can tell you with absolute certainty that government did everything it can to avoid the supplement budget recently passed, it sat on it for months not reviving the IMF programme because of it.
It gave up because we can not sustain ourselves anymore without IMF.


StormBreaker said:
In Pak, And My city especially (KHI), We are heading to ultimate collapse, No directions, Everything is being distributed to these mafias in the name of tax collection, All development budget ends up in corruption, I am a taxpayer and so was my father. But the way this country is heading, No benefits, Just rip us off our hard earned money, But don’t show us any future.

Chip prices have doubled, But that’s the excuse Toyota uses to increase 8+ lacs on shi**y corolla dabba within a year.

Please, It’s people like you in masses, The reason why These feudals get away with corrupt businesses.
I agree with you on karachi. Have you ever wondered why wheat is sold at a much higher prices in Karachi?
You must have heard how much provincial government spends on karachi?

Regarding choice of automobiles there are far more options now than before. In just 3 years there are 3-4 more players.
Not just chips, everything that goes in building a car has gone up even plastics has increased almost 50% let alone aluminium etc.
 
