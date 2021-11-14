Imran Khan’s Govt and Violent Tax Policies | Raise your concerns

StormBreaker
This thread’s purpose is to highlight the horrendous, Unjustified crimes that are being committed by the current Govt in the name of Taxation.
I am extremely pissed off on many blunders the government is committing, PTA abnormal taxation, Stopping imports of vehicles but at the same time letting these filthy rich Royal families control the auto industry and vehemently increasing auto prices every second week with no check and balance.
My request to mods, This thread has got nothing to do Personal grudges against IK or anyone, No !
We as citizens of Pakistan have got all rights to constructively criticize the government as we are the people and not slaves. If PDF is a “Free platform”, Consider this a thread of the free people.
Crypto ke sath alag jihalat wala sulook kar rahe hain.
