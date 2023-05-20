What's new

Imran Khan's Fresh Audio Leak with Congresswoman Maxine Moore Waters

xyxmt

Falcon34 said:
o youthiyao kidar ho tum ab?? bolo na is par kuch, There is not a bigger hypocerite than IK that SOB first blamed the americans for conspiring against him and now is begging them. Pathetic!!!.
Chution ke mathy pe ne likha hota wo apni batoon ki waja se chutia kehlatey hain
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

Falcon34 said:
o youthiyao kidar ho tum ab?? bolo na is par kuch, There is not a bigger hypocerite than IK that SOB first blamed the americans for conspiring against him and now is begging them. Pathetic!!!.
She already visited Pakistan and meet Imran Khan, human right activist from California. We all communicate with everyone, IK has to protect his core leadership and over 7000 men women in jail.
its normal from Dawn leaks to Memogate. Who is elephant in the room, its everyone's personal perception and judgement.
 

