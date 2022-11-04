Imran Khan's First Address from Hospital after Assassination Attempt on Him, Says Major General Faisal Must Resign --- Without Censorship

Ghazwa-e-Hind
SENIOR MEMBER
- Apr 9, 2019
- 3,781
- 3
- Country
-
- Location
-
Khan received 4 bullets in his legs
Last edited:
Dude you have no idea how deep rooted the culture of corruption and evilness is in Punjab police. All those police officers were recruited by sharif family and rana sanaullah. They are still on their payroll. Not a police but gangsters in uniform.What I found amazing was that there is not even an FIR - with PTI in power in Punjab. Utterly bizarre.
Dude you have no idea how deep rooted the culture of corruption and evilness is in Punjab police. All those police officers were recruited by sharif family and rana sanaullah. They are still on their payroll. Not a police but gangsters in uniform.
When the system is that much messed up no sense in these protests ,only a revolution from a gun can change our fate .
no surpriseWhat I found amazing was that there is not even an FIR - with PTI in power in Punjab. Utterly bizarre.
Dude you have no idea how deep rooted the culture of corruption and evilness is in Punjab police. All those police officers were recruited by sharif family and rana sanaullah. They are still on their payroll. Not a police but gangsters in uniform.
When the system is that much messed up no sense in these protests ,only a revolution from a gun can change our fate .
no surprise
only emotional rants
Dumb Mir Bajwa forced him to openly say his name. This time you can clearly see there is no fear left in people and PTI leadership. This is what you wanted a utter humiliation in front of whole Pakistan??
This vcheng guy is 'neutral', I have done a bit of research on him, he's on pakwheels too with same name. every thread you will find his comments with filler text.. Lorem ipsum basically.