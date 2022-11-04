What's new

Imran Khan's First Address from Hospital after Assassination Attempt on Him, Says Major General Faisal Must Resign --- Without Censorship

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
3,781
3
7,924
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1588554025745907714
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1588555363665997825

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1588541822229700609
Khan received 4 bullets in his legs
1667576208187.png


1667576410938.png
 
Last edited:
S

SaadH

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
2,434
-1
3,358
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Looks like March has been called off. Colonial sepoys have succeeded. If Immy was truly capable of leading the nation to freedom, he would have gotten on top of that container again on a wheel chair and resumed the march...Sadly he's no revolutionary and change will perhaps come incrementally, maybe never.
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
6,969
-7
10,914
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
VCheng said:
What I found amazing was that there is not even an FIR - with PTI in power in Punjab. Utterly bizarre.
Click to expand...
Dude you have no idea how deep rooted the culture of corruption and evilness is in Punjab police. All those police officers were recruited by sharif family and rana sanaullah. They are still on their payroll. Not a police but gangsters in uniform.
When the system is that much messed up no sense in these protests ,only a revolution from a gun can change our fate .
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
44,523
57
37,661
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
SecularNationalist said:
Dude you have no idea how deep rooted the culture of corruption and evilness is in Punjab police. All those police officers were recruited by sharif family and rana sanaullah. They are still on their payroll. Not a police but gangsters in uniform.
When the system is that much messed up no sense in these protests ,only a revolution from a gun can change our fate .
Click to expand...

Isn't Pervaiz Elahi, the current CM (PTI) from Gujrat, the general area where this happened? I bet all the local police are in his pocket.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
3,781
3
7,924
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
They planned to use a mercenary and later label it as religious extremism after killing me - Imran Khan

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1588561323465805824

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1588559755986944000

SecularNationalist said:
Dude you have no idea how deep rooted the culture of corruption and evilness is in Punjab police. All those police officers were recruited by sharif family and rana sanaullah. They are still on their payroll. Not a police but gangsters in uniform.
When the system is that much messed up no sense in these protests ,only a revolution from a gun can change our fate .
Click to expand...

This vcheng guy is 'neutral', I have done a bit of research on him, he's on pakwheels too with same name. every thread you will find his comments with filler text.. Lorem ipsum basically.
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
6,969
-7
10,914
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 19, Members: 14, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal condemn attack on Imran Khan in 'strongest words'
2
Replies
24
Views
316
diligence
D
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Court strikes down byelection order for NA-246, casts doubt on PTI resignations
Replies
5
Views
172
Verve
Verve
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan and the ‘gang of four’
Replies
7
Views
327
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Working on action against Imran Khan under Article 6 initiated: Rana Sanaullah
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
3K
Dual Wielder
Dual Wielder
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Islamabad police book PTI Senator Faisal Javed, six other leaders for ‘rioting, terror’ in protest at Faizabad
Replies
4
Views
114
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom