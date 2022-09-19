Imran Khan's Fiery Address in Chakwal Jalsa - 19 Sep 2022 [Full Speech without Censorship]

Ghazwa-e-Hind
- Khan says Chief must only be selected on merit by democratically elected government, not by imported govt thieves who have plundered country's wealth and received NRO2
It was a heated speech for sure, watch the last 20 minutes of it. It seems we are in the final round
May Allah protect Khan sahab and bring progress, prosperity and peace to Pakistan and Pakistanis, Ameen.
