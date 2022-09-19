What's new

Imran Khan's Fiery Address in Chakwal Jalsa - 19 Sep 2022 [Full Speech without Censorship]

- Khan says Chief must only be selected on merit by democratically elected government, not by imported govt thieves who have plundered country's wealth and received NRO2

It was a heated speech for sure, watch the last 20 minutes of it. It seems we are in the final round


May Allah protect Khan sahab and bring progress, prosperity and peace to Pakistan and Pakistanis, Ameen.
 
That is a fair comment.

It’s in the interest of the upcoming chief to be selected by the PM who has a public mandate.

What the chief does with the elected governments is another story. :rofl:
 

