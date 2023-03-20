Imran Khan’s ‘fascism’ jibe as Pakistan police file new cases​

AZADPAKISTAN2009 said: People have come out in number, the media is trying to not cover the scope of support Click to expand...

Numbers don't matter till they've weapons. Protests can only bring revolutions when part of the army defects under public pressure. Pakistani army consists of Punjabi army, which remained loyal even to the British in 1857. Madras and Calcutta based armies were up in revolt but Punjab and Nepal chose slavery. Why would they change now?The only other way to bring a change is CIVIL WAR, unfortunately IK does not have the courage for it. It would require years of fighting and bloodshed. IK wants others to do hard work, he does not want to confront anyone.If there is a militant wing of PTI, lead by some young leader they should approach RAW for help. For all our differences with Pak, India recognises the fact that establishing civilian supremacy in Pakistan will result in peace between India and Pakistan in the long term. India should supply PTI with all kinds of arms and ammunitions free of cost.