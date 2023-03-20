Imran Khan’s ‘fascism’ jibe as Pakistan police file new cases​

News|Imran Khan
Khan's supporters pose with a placard in the shape of a cricket bat outside his house in Lahore [File: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
By Abid Hussain
Published On 20 Mar 202320 Mar 2023
Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the police action against him and his supporters as a sign of “fascism” in the country.
“Fascism at unprecedented levels with police in Islamabad raiding homes without warrants to abduct PTI workers. Where the worker is not present, children as young as 10 yrs are picked up,” Khan tweeted late on Sunday, demanding the immediate release of his party’s workers.
The statement by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief came shortly after more cases, including terrorism charges, were filed against him and other PTI leaders and supporters over clashes with the police during his appearance in a court in capital Islamabad on Saturday.
In another tweet on Monday morning, Khan alleged a “plot to kill” him at the court complex. He said he will shortly expose how he “almost walked into a death trap” – not the first time the 70-year-old leader has alleged a conspiracy by his political opponents to assassinate him.
Khan was summoned by the Islamabad court on Saturday in a case related to state gifts he received during his tenure as the prime minister between 2018 and 2022.
Prosecutors accuse Khan of selling the gifts and not declaring them in documents submitted before the election commission. He denies the allegation.
As he arrived in Islamabad to appear before the court on Saturday, hundreds of his supporters clashed with the police who carried batons and fired tear gas. Dozens of people and police officers were injured while several vehicles and a police checkpoint were torched in the violence.
The chaos prevented Khan from entering the court, which marked his appearance from his car and cancelled the arrest warrants against the politician.
On Sunday, the Islamabad police said they filed a first information report (FIR) against Khan and many of his party leaders, charging them with rioting, assault on government authorities, criminal intimidation, and other acts of “terrorism”.
Police also said they arrested nearly 200 PTI members for “arson, vandalism and the attacks on police”.
