Imran Khan's 'fascism' jibe as Pakistan police file new cases

News|Imran Khan

Imran Khan’s ‘fascism’ jibe as Pakistan police file new cases​

The statement follows police filing ‘terrorism’ and other charges against the ex-PM over weekend clashes in capital Islamabad.
2023-03-16T120629Z_1697270779_RC2YUZ9RE69N_RTRMADP_3_PAKISTAN-POLITICS-KHAN.jpg

Supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Khan's supporters pose with a placard in the shape of a cricket bat outside his house in Lahore [File: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
By Abid Hussain
Published On 20 Mar 2023
|
Updated:
an hour ago

Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the police action against him and his supporters as a sign of “fascism” in the country.
“Fascism at unprecedented levels with police in Islamabad raiding homes without warrants to abduct PTI workers. Where the worker is not present, children as young as 10 yrs are picked up,” Khan tweeted late on Sunday, demanding the immediate release of his party’s workers.

The statement by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief came shortly after more cases, including terrorism charges, were filed against him and other PTI leaders and supporters over clashes with the police during his appearance in a court in capital Islamabad on Saturday.
In another tweet on Monday morning, Khan alleged a “plot to kill” him at the court complex. He said he will shortly expose how he “almost walked into a death trap” – not the first time the 70-year-old leader has alleged a conspiracy by his political opponents to assassinate him.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1637745187081404418

Khan was summoned by the Islamabad court on Saturday in a case related to state gifts he received during his tenure as the prime minister between 2018 and 2022.
Prosecutors accuse Khan of selling the gifts and not declaring them in documents submitted before the election commission. He denies the allegation.
As he arrived in Islamabad to appear before the court on Saturday, hundreds of his supporters clashed with the police who carried batons and fired tear gas. Dozens of people and police officers were injured while several vehicles and a police checkpoint were torched in the violence.

The chaos prevented Khan from entering the court, which marked his appearance from his car and cancelled the arrest warrants against the politician.
On Sunday, the Islamabad police said they filed a first information report (FIR) against Khan and many of his party leaders, charging them with rioting, assault on government authorities, criminal intimidation, and other acts of “terrorism”.
Police also said they arrested nearly 200 PTI members for “arson, vandalism and the attacks on police”.

‘Fascism at unprecedented levels’ in Pakistan, says Imran Khan

Statement follows police filing ‘terrorism’ and other charges against the ex-PM over the weekend clashes in Islamabad.
Pretty clear generals and pdm will not hold elections until IK removed and pti decimated through arrests, coercion, murder and disappearances..
Pml Nawaz sharif or plastic rani will become pm and democracy claimed…

What a fukced up country !!!

Reminds of the period leading up to when Bhutto was hanged…only people who were happy at the time were mullahs and JI supporters…
 
Fasbre2 said:
Pretty clear generals and pdm will not hold elections until IK removed and pti decimated through arrests, coercion, murder and disappearances..
Pml Nawaz sharif or plastic rani will become pm and democracy claimed…

What a fukced up country !!!

Reminds of the period leading up to when Bhutto was hanged…only people who were happy at the time were mullahs and JI supporters…
Click to expand...
We are not free. Napak fauj is a cancer.
 
The harsh truth is that the awam will do nothing until IK is dead, or PTI dissolved and hunted down.
Only then will they be forced to move off their backsides.

So that is what I am waiting for.
 
When it comes to cases against IK, Pakistani courts take more U-turns than IK himself.

IK cases/arrest saga has become like a cricket match where the scores are updated after every over.
 
AlKardai said:
The harsh truth is that the awam will do nothing until IK is dead, or PTI dissolved and hunted down.
Only then will they be forced to move off their backsides.

So that is what I am waiting for.
Click to expand...


People have come out in number, the media is trying to not cover the scope of support
 
Sinnerman108 said:
I would suggest that you direct fire where it is required.

You can claim, corruption at the top level of 36 Lt Generals.

Don't ever try and direct this to the soldiers.
Click to expand...
These soldiers will take orders from the generals, are they any better?
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
People have come out in number, the media is trying to not cover the scope of support
Click to expand...
Numbers don't matter till they've weapons. Protests can only bring revolutions when part of the army defects under public pressure. Pakistani army consists of Punjabi army, which remained loyal even to the British in 1857. Madras and Calcutta based armies were up in revolt but Punjab and Nepal chose slavery. Why would they change now?
The only other way to bring a change is CIVIL WAR, unfortunately IK does not have the courage for it. It would require years of fighting and bloodshed. IK wants others to do hard work, he does not want to confront anyone.

If there is a militant wing of PTI, lead by some young leader they should approach RAW for help. For all our differences with Pak, India recognises the fact that establishing civilian supremacy in Pakistan will result in peace between India and Pakistan in the long term. India should supply PTI with all kinds of arms and ammunitions free of cost.
 

