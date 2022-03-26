What's new

Imran Khan’s Fall From Grace Is His Own Fault: Claims Indian author

Imran Khan’s Fall From Grace Is His Own Fault​

With his populist bravado and anti-Western rhetoric, the Pakistani prime minister has stumbled into a trap of his own making.

Pakistan is once again facing a political crisis. In a country where democratically elected leaders are regularly ousted from office, that should not be entirely surprising.

Yet this time it is. Although Prime Minister Imran Khan was elected in 2018 with only a slender majority in the National Assembly, he seemed likely to serve out his term without incident. His personal popularity was unquestioned. The economy appeared to have bottomed out. The opposition was divided and in disarray, with corruption cases against most of its senior leaders.

Most importantly, Khan had the clear backing of Pakistan’s powerful military. And, last year, Khan received a shot in the arm thanks to the disorderly U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which installed a friendly Taliban regime next door.

Now Khan faces a no-confidence motion brought by an enraged, united opposition that he might well lose. Even if he survives, he will find his political capital severely dented — and be even more in debt to the military.

In large measure, he has only himself to blame. Khan has been caught up in his own rhetoric. He stormed into office promising to build an Islamist welfare state, not a reform-minded and growth-focused modern economy. For decades, he had targeted the United States and the West as the source of Pakistan’s problems and he did not tone down that rhetoric in office. He insisted that every other political leader was corrupt and, in Trumpian fashion, that he alone could fix Pakistan.

This persecution of the opposition leadership created a strong incentive for parties and politicians who had long been rivals to unify. Meanwhile, despite all his anti-corruption rhetoric, many of his erstwhile supporters have noticed a conspicuous lack of new evidence being unearthed or new criminal cases being filed against the leaders Khan promised to hold to account.

But the biggest problem is the economy. Pakistan has never been able to solve its dependence on imports. When its rupee depreciates or oil prices increase, it immediately faces intolerably high inflation — well over 12% now, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused spikes in commodity prices, as compared to an average of 5% or so in the five years before Khan took office.

The central bank’s benchmark interest rate is touching 10%. The balance of payments may hit a record this year. The Pakistan rupee has lost about half its value since Khan took office.


Khan’s response has been characteristic: He has announced subsidies for petroleum products and electricity to cushion the impact on voters. Given his political promise was not responsible governance but a new welfare state, he could hardly have done otherwise.

His government and its partisans have responded angrily to suggestions that Pakistan’s economy is in trouble. An official statement from the Finance Ministry denounced “fabricated narratives” about the economy in the global media. They’ve implied that the pandemic and the Ukraine war are to blame for any difficulties.


But the fact is that growth was slowing sharply even before the Covid-19 pandemic, down from 6% in the financial year before Khan took office to just over 3% in 2018-19 and shrinking in 2019-20. Khan’s welfare-focused profligacy hasn’t helped. The fiscal deficit tops 7% and interest payments swallow up a third of the federal budget.

In order to try and fill the fiscal gap without making politically disruptive changes to the direct tax base, Khan’s government has focused on import taxes, which now provide over 40% of government revenue. But that has left Pakistan ever more disconnected from global value chains, which depend on both exports and imports being easy and minimally taxed.

A country in such a precarious position would normally be able to turn to the International Monetary Fund or other global institutions for help. But how can Khan possibly admit he needs aid from the West? While Pakistan has signed up to a $6 billion bailout from the IMF, Khan cannot be seen to undertake any of the reforms the Fund wants, as that would compromise his anti-Western stance.

Give me one anti-Western quote from Imran Khan!????... Just one.
First they called him a Yahoodi Western Agent!... Now he is an anti-Western....
make up your mind..
Which is it?

All he said is... You will not drone bomb us! If Imran Khan had not come... All the tribals would have waged a civil war against Pakistan and over half to he Pakistani nation would be attacking the Pakistani military..


Pakistani have such short term memories....

Imran Khan's fault is that he tried to saved a doomed corrupt nation .... May the doom return to remind you perhaps.

An article written by an Islamapbobic Hindu from India is like asking a Nazi to write an unbiased article about the Jews...
 
The guy inherited a difficult job with all the corruption and miss management from previous leaders. You could day politically his still naive or was but the time in office has matured him. I think if he won a second term he would be better but it's looking difficult hel get a second
 
Most of these kind of articles have an agenda so there is bias. Western media has a habit of recycling same thing to maintain the narrative.
 
Kis ko samjha rahy ho ?? Dhainchon Dhainchoon k ialwa inko kuch nhi ata
 
Its pretty clear to see, the West has been so used to Pakistani leadership bending over every time they lifted their fingers that when PMIK said "Absolutely Not" or " We are not your slaves" they instantly labeled him Anti-West.

Haven't people noticed that the narrative of PDM and enemy countries is identical?
Didn't PMIK predict this multiple times that all the criminals will gang up against him?
Wern't all these so called political parties at each other's throats prior to PMIK taking office?
Don't people know that they have ruined the very fabric of this country, with their lack of morals and through corruption?

Answer is yes, everyone knows and they will stand by PMIK, even if he loses the no-confidence motion, PMIK will emerge stronger than ever.
 
Indian detected, opinion rejected. I don't care for anything written by an Indian regarding Pakistan. The tone this guys uses in the article reeks of bias. Just to give you an example, "He stormed into office promising to build an Islamist welfare state, not a reform-minded and growth-focused modern economy." Apparently a welfare state is an Islamist policy, not to mention he calls Khan a militant supporter and other typical stuff Indians say.
 
"Absolutely not" rhetoric when there was not demand for airbases from US.

Again bashing EU in public gathering on writing a request letter to condemn Russia aggression, while same kind of letters were written to China and India among others, they dealt letters diplomatically instead of public bashing.
 
Is the OP Inidan?

If pakistani you should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself. You sir a disgrace.

You are posting an article from a hindutva from a rabid hindu supporter, a senior fellow at observer research foundation an 'indian think tank' which counts senior RAW officer as members

If your a pakistani you need to have a good hard look in the mirror
 
No. I am a Pakistani but the questions raised by Bloomberg are quite genuine.

We are facing increased debt servicing due to ultra high interest imposed on Pakistanis to lure hot money.
 
There is nothing genuine from a paid indian journo who is a senior research fellow at an organisation 'observer research foundation' thats objective is to malign pakistan at every forum.

Its members are part of indian intelligentsia and their objective is to discredit pakistan and its leaders at every opportunity through the likes of 'Bloomberg'

You should remove this article and apologise to all pakistanis, your are doing the enemies bidding and posting it on a pakistani defence forum.

Shame on you calling yourself a pakistani
 
Insafis are finding fault with the article based on who wrote it, or where it is published, or who started this thread. But no one is debunking it based on the content. Guys shooting angry tangents is not going to make this go away. Debunk the assertions with facts.

When he says the Pakistan Rupee has lost almost half its value since last government, report the facts & tell the rest of us that PKR has lost ONLY about 40%, not 50%.

When he says that the benchmark interest rate is touching 10%, do remind us that it is ONLY 9.75%.

Come on guys, you can do better.
 

