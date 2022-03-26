Imran Khan’s Fall From Grace Is His Own Fault: Claims Indian author

Clutch said: Give me one anti-Western quote from Imran Khan!????... Just one.

First they called him a Yahoodi Western Agent!... Now he is an anti-Western....

make up your mind..

Which is it?



All he said is... You will not drone bomb us! If Imran Khan had not come... All the tribals would have waged a civil war against Pakistan and over half to he Pakistani nation would be attacking the Pakistani military..





Pakistani have such short term memories....



Imran Khan's fault is that he tried to saved a doomed corrupt nation .... May the doom return to remind you perhaps.



An article written by an Islamapbobic Hindu from India is like asking a Nazi to write an unbiased article about the Jews... Click to expand...

Its pretty clear to see, the West has been so used to Pakistani leadership bending over every time they lifted their fingers that when PMIK said "Absolutely Not" or " We are not your slaves" they instantly labeled him Anti-West.Haven't people noticed that the narrative of PDM and enemy countries is identical?Didn't PMIK predict this multiple times that all the criminals will gang up against him?Wern't all these so called political parties at each other's throats prior to PMIK taking office?Don't people know that they have ruined the very fabric of this country, with their lack of morals and through corruption?Answer is yes, everyone knows and they will stand by PMIK, even if he loses the no-confidence motion, PMIK will emerge stronger than ever.