Imran Khan's economic policy was manufacturing focused

Infinix assembly plant in Karachi

Realme assembly plant in Pakistan

Airlink assembly plant in Pakistan
Xiaomi assembly plant inauguration in Pakistan
https://youtu.be/_rRtAGE5KmI https://youtu.be/YvEmRhvkRpE

Now lets have a look at automobile industry.
Proton saga company assembly plant inauguration
https://youtu.be/aZpUaKLUOqY
https://youtu.be/8kXeWVbwEZQ

MG car manufacturing plant in Pakistan
https://youtu.be/qCrMpChuY68
https://youtu.be/8nEjqYI2xeg

Changan assembly plant in Pakistan
https://youtu.be/gEg548AzZgU
Similarly BYD was also planning to establish cars assembly plant in Pakistan
https://www-thenews-com-pk.cdn.ampp...com.pk/print/944870-chinese-byd-eyes-pakistan

KIA (south Korean company) also made assembly plant in Pakistan in cooperation with Luck motors corporation.

Now lets have a look at IT exports
IT exports were $939 million in fiscal year 2017.
$1.507 billion during the same period in FY 2020-21
These grew significantly and stood at 2.12Billion USD in 2021-22 and government was planning to take it upto 3.5 Billion USD in 2022-2023
www.riazhaq.com

State Bank: Pakistan IT Exports Surge to Pass Billion Dollars in 2018

News, analysis and opinions about India, Pakistan, US, Canada, Europe, Mid East, South Asia, Silicon Valley, High Technology, Economy, Politics, World
www.riazhaq.com www.riazhaq.com

So these exports are set to rise even more with more and more technology parks are built.
Only in KPK
Software technology parks to be established in 11 districts of KP
https://www.techjuice.pk/software-technology-parks-to-be-established-in-11-districts-of-kp/

Pakistan produced surplus wheat but it failed to export surplus wheat this is where PTI should focus.
https://www-thenews-com-pk.cdn.ampp...surplus-wheat-as-domestic-prices-hurt-exports

Potato also went surplus
www-dawn-com.cdn.ampproject.org

Shaukat Tarin wants export strategy for surplus potato

Meeting discusses stock position of petroleum products and expresses serious concerns about the low stocks of HSD.
www-dawn-com.cdn.ampproject.org www-dawn-com.cdn.ampproject.org

Record textile exports
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...e-exports-to-surge-as-orders-move-from-rivals

All in short,
IK's economy policy is export and manufacturing based.If Pakistanis will give him some more time, our exports will rise and if trend continued with Automobile, Smartphones,textile, Chemical, weapons, pharmaceutical industry,we will become export based economy instead of consumption based economy.

This thread is opened for specially @El Sidd
 
Why manufacture anything locally when you can import everything through free dallars borrowed from IMF???
 

