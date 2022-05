Imran Khan's economic policy was manufacturing focused

State Bank: Pakistan IT Exports Surge to Pass Billion Dollars in 2018 News, analysis and opinions about India, Pakistan, US, Canada, Europe, Mid East, South Asia, Silicon Valley, High Technology, Economy, Politics, World

Infinix assembly plant in KarachiRealme assembly plant in PakistanAirlink assembly plant in PakistanXiaomi assembly plant inauguration in PakistanNow lets have a look at automobile industry.Proton saga company assembly plant inaugurationMG car manufacturing plant in PakistanChangan assembly plant in PakistanSimilarly BYD was also planning to establish cars assembly plant in PakistanKIA (south Korean company) also made assembly plant in Pakistan in cooperation with Luck motors corporation.Now lets have a look at IT exportsIT exports were $939 million in fiscal year 2017.$1.507 billion during the same period in FY 2020-21These grew significantly and stood at 2.12Billion USD in 2021-22 and government was planning to take it upto 3.5 Billion USD in 2022-2023So these exports are set to rise even more with more and more technology parks are built.Only in KPKSoftware technology parks to be established in 11 districts of KPPakistan produced surplus wheat but it failed to export surplus wheat this is where PTI should focus.Potato also went surplusRecord textile exportsAll in short,IK's economy policy is export and manufacturing based.If Pakistanis will give him some more time, our exports will rise and if trend continued with Automobile, Smartphones,textile, Chemical, weapons, pharmaceutical industry,we will become export based economy instead of consumption based economy.This thread is opened for specially @El Sidd