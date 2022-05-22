Imran Khan's economic policy was manufacturing focused

Muhammad Saftain Anjum
Infinix assembly plant in Karachi
Realme assembly plant in Pakistan
Airlink assembly plant in Pakistan
Xiaomi assembly plant inauguration in Pakistan
https://youtu.be/_rRtAGE5KmI https://youtu.be/YvEmRhvkRpE
Now lets have a look at automobile industry.
Proton saga company assembly plant inauguration
https://youtu.be/aZpUaKLUOqY
https://youtu.be/8kXeWVbwEZQ
MG car manufacturing plant in Pakistan
https://youtu.be/qCrMpChuY68
https://youtu.be/8nEjqYI2xeg
Changan assembly plant in Pakistan
https://youtu.be/gEg548AzZgU
Similarly BYD was also planning to establish cars assembly plant in Pakistan
https://www-thenews-com-pk.cdn.ampp...com.pk/print/944870-chinese-byd-eyes-pakistan
KIA (south Korean company) also made assembly plant in Pakistan in cooperation with Luck motors corporation.
Now lets have a look at IT exports
IT exports were $939 million in fiscal year 2017.
$1.507 billion during the same period in FY 2020-21
These grew significantly and stood at 2.12Billion USD in 2021-22 and government was planning to take it upto 3.5 Billion USD in 2022-2023
So these exports are set to rise even more with more and more technology parks are built.
Only in KPK
Software technology parks to be established in 11 districts of KP
https://www.techjuice.pk/software-technology-parks-to-be-established-in-11-districts-of-kp/
Pakistan produced surplus wheat but it failed to export surplus wheat this is where PTI should focus.
https://www-thenews-com-pk.cdn.ampp...surplus-wheat-as-domestic-prices-hurt-exports
Potato also went surplus
Record textile exports
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...e-exports-to-surge-as-orders-move-from-rivals
All in short,
IK's economy policy is export and manufacturing based.If Pakistanis will give him some more time, our exports will rise and if trend continued with Automobile, Smartphones,textile, Chemical, weapons, pharmaceutical industry,we will become export based economy instead of consumption based economy.
This thread is opened for specially @El Sidd
