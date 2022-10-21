Imran Khan's disqualification: 'Criminal case to be filed on ECP orders

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has welcomed the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for Imran Khan’s disqualification in the Toshakhana case and said that a criminal case will be filed against the PTI chief, ARY News reported on Friday.



Rana Sanaullah said in a statement that a criminal case will be filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on the directives of the ECP.



He asked the nation and the political party to show solidarity with the ECP for ‘exposing the evil’. He alleged that Imran Khan dented the reputation of the country globally by selling state gifts.



The interior minister warned that nobody should try to disturb the law and order situation. He further alleged that Imran Khan was working on an anti-state agenda and he tried to misguide the youth and divide the nation.



“The individual who labels everyone thief now turns out a thief himself and facing accountability.”



Sanaullah asked law enforcement agencies to stand alongside the state. He also asked the law enforcers in Punjab to support the state instead of a ‘thief’. He said that the law enforcers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab should adopt steps to address the issues of the nationals.



He recommended Khan select a legal passage instead of creating difficulties for the nation. “After ECP’s verdict, Imran Khan becomes a certified thief.”



“During his tenure, Imran Khan caused heavy losses to the national exchequer. Audio leaks have also exposed the reality of the PTI chief. Nawaz Sharif has neither levelled any allegations against anyone else nor laballed anyone thief.”



The interior minister said that the general elections will be held as per schedule. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is performing his duties well and all decisions having national importance will be taken in accordance with the law and Constitution.”



ECP’s verdict in Toshakhana case​ The



The ECP stated that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices and ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.



The ECP’s verdict further said that some of the gifts retained from Toshakhana were concealed in his assets. Imran Khan has been de-seated as a member National Assembly.



A five-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja reserved the verdict on September 19 in the Toshakhana reference against former premier Imran Khan.

Yes, now you are talking Chacha ji ..seems you post this accidentally...lol ...... on this bases ECP disqualification will be reversed by the court. Good you post the reason why ECP can't disqualify elected members of parliament. They have to send the charges in court for disqualification ...