Imran Khan's demand rejected to shift District Courts from F8 to JC in F11 for his case!!

Mr. Judge! I will appear at the judicial complex tomorrow, you should also come there from the district court: Imran Khan's request to call the judge instead of appearing himself.

Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan filed a request to hear the Tosha Khana case in the judicial complex instead of the district court. Lawyer Babar Awan filed the application in view of security concerns. Lawyer Babar Awan has taken a position in the petition that according to the reports of the agencies, there is a security alert in Islamabad.
There have been incidents of terrorism in the District Court Islamabad before, along with Imran Khan, ordinary citizens are also at risk in the District Court. Imran Khan's lawyer Babar Awan told the court that Imran Khan will appear in the courts of Islamabad tomorrow, two cases are in the Judicial Complex and one in the District Court. Imran Khan has to appear in your court tomorrow for extension of bail in the Tosha Khana case.
Lawyer Babar Awan pleaded that there is space in the judicial complex. Hear the Tosha Khana case of Imran Khan in the judicial complex. The judge remarked that this is the first time he has heard that, Imran Khan will have to appear in court. Lawyer Babar Awan said that the attack on former Prime Minister Imran Khan has also happened for the first time, it is necessary for him to come to the court but it is more important to save life, issue the verdict so that I can appeal in the High Court.
The judge said that he has fixed these dates of hearing on your request, Imran Khan's attendance should have been done today for further proceedings.
Lawyer Babar Awan said to take security guarantee from the Prime Minister, Chief Commissioner, Interior Minister and IG Islamabad in the district court.

The judge said that I do not have the jurisdiction to shift the court.
www.neonetwork.pk

جج صاحب! میں کل جوڈیشل کمپلیکس میں پیش ہوں گا آپ بھی ضلعی کچہری سے ادھر ہی آجائیں: عمران خان کی خود پیش ہونے کی بجائے جج کو بلانے کی درخواست

09:58 AM, 27 Feb, 2023, اہم خبریں, پاکستان, اسلام آباد : تحریک انصاف کے چیئرمین عمران خان نے توشہ خانہ کیس کی سماعت ضلعی کچہری کے بجائے جوڈیشل کمپلیکس میں
www.neonetwork.pk www.neonetwork.pk
 

